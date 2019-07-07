UFC 239 bonuses: Jorge Masvidal’s record-setting KO comes with a $50,000 bonus

Jorge Masvidal UFC 239 victory

The Ultimate Fighting Championship was back on its home turf in Las Vegas this week for its cornerstone event of the year and the fighters delivered.

In particular, Jorge Masvidal delivered in a big way. He laid out formerly undefeated Ben Askren in a record-setting five seconds.

Masvidal immediately began sprinting across the cage. As he did, Askren changed levels, looking for a takedown, but Masvidal launched a flying knee that connected to Askren's temple, putting him out cold. Masvidal followed with two brutal punches to the face of his unconscious foe before the referee could stop the fight.

The five-second knockout not only earned Masvidal a likely shot at the UFC welterweight title, but an additional $50,000 for being awarded one of four Performance of the Night honors.

Not to be outdone, other than by the speed of the finish, UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight belt by taking out former champion Holly Holm in the first round of their UFC 239 co-main event. Nunes landed a head kick and punches that floored Holm and kept the 135-pound belt around her waist.

Jan Blachowicz kept his name in the running for a light heavyweight title shot by giving former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold a rude welcome to the 205-pound division.

Blachowicz knocked Rockhold out early in the second round to earn his $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Song Yadon was the only undercard fighter to earn a bonus at UFC 239, knockout out Alejandro Perez little more than two minutes into their preliminary bout.

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos Performance of the Night Bonuses

Amanda Nunes

Jorge Masvidal

Jan Blachowicz

Song Yadong

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos Gate and Attendance