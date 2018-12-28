UFC 232 Weigh-in Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson Set; One Prelim Fighter Misses Weight

Jon Jones UFC 232 official weigh-in

Following a week of turmoil, UFC 232 has finally landed on solid ground in Los Angeles with all of the events fighters making weight on Friday.

There have been many doubts surrounding Jon Jones over his career, and the spotlight was back on him for UFC 232, particularly after the event was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles because of an abnormal test result stemming from his Dec. 9 U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug screen.

The weigh-in wasn't going to be another source of fodder for Jones' critics, as he was the first man to the scale. He weighed 204 pounds for his UFC light heavyweight championship bout with Alexander Gustafsson. The Swede stepped on the scale a short time later weighing 204.5 pounds, making their main event rematch official.

Daniel Cormier currently holds the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles, but is expected to be stripped of the 205-pound belt and the Jones vs. Gustafsson winner deemed the new champion.

Cris "Cyborg" Justino and Amanda Nunes didn't leave anyone waiting long either, as they both weighed in fairly early for their UFC 232 co-main event championship bout. Nunes was first to the scale, weighing 145 pounds on the nose. Cyborg stepped up a short time later at 144 pounds.

Cyborg and Nunes will do battle for Cyborg's UFC featherweight title. Currently holding the bantamweight belt, Nunes hopes to become the first woman in UFC history to hold belts in two divisions and would do so simultaneously if she upsets Cyborg.

Despite all the last-minute changes, which included most of the fighters unexpectedly having to travel to Los Angeles after arriving in Las Vegas, only one fighter on the card missed weight.

The California State Athletic Commission, because of the change in locations, extended the official UFC 232 weigh-in window from the usual two hours to three. All of the fighters weighed in within the first two hours except for Megan Anderson and Montel Jackson.

Anderson made weight for her featherweight fight with Cat Zingano.

Jackson, the final fighter on the scale, weighed 137 pounds for his bantamweight bout with Brian Kelleher; a full pound over the allowed mark. He was not given any additional time to make weight since the weigh-in window had already been extended to three hours.

Though UFC officials had yet to confirm the status of the fight, if Kelleher agrees to accept the bout, he would likely receive 20-30 percent of Jackson's fight purse.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

Jon Jones (204) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (204.5)

Cris Cyborg (144) vs. Amanda Nunes (145)

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)

Ilir Latifi (205.5) vs. Corey Anderson (204.5)

Chad Mendes (146) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (145)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1)

Andrei Arlovski (245.5) vs. Walt Harris (258.5)

Cat Zingano (144) vs. Megan Anderson (146)

Douglas Silva de Andrade (134.5) vs. Petr Yan (135.5)

BJ Penn (156) vs. Ryan Hall (154)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Nathaniel Wood (135.5) vs. Andre Ewell (135.5)

Uriah Hall (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis (186)

Curtis Millender (170) vs. Siyar Bahadurzada (171)

Brian Kelleher (135) vs. Montel Jackson (137)

