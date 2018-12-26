UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Fighters Will Get Added Time to Make Weight

Cris Cyborg at the UFC 222 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

The fighters competing at UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 this weekend will be allowed additional time to make weight at Friday morning's official weigh-in.

MMAWeekly.com confirmed the news with California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster on Wednesday, following an initial report by MMAFighting.

Due to the unprecedented circumstance of moving UFC 232 from Las Vegas to Los Angeles the week of the event, which creates additional travel time for many of the fighters, the CSAC is adding an hour to the window allotted for fighters to make weight. It is usual for fighters to have a two-hour window at the official weigh-in, but will be allowed three hours to make their way to the scale for UFC 232.

Many of the fighters have already arrived in Las Vegas, but will incur additional travel time as the UFC has chartered private plans to fly them to Los Angeles on Thursday morning, a crucial time during their final weight cuts.

With the shifting timeframe, much of the licensing process will also be moved from Thursday night to Friday morning during the weigh-ins.

UFC 232 was moved after an abnormal finding occurred in the results of UFC 232 headliner Jon Jones' Dec. 9 drug test. The test was at the behest of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

The test result showed an "extremely low level" of the same substance for which Jones tested positive on July 28, 2017, and served a 15-month suspension. The finding was so minute that USADA, after consulting third-party experts, deemed it a residual amount from the 2017 violation.

"The level reported was at approximately 60 pg/mL and there was no parent drug or other metabolites of the drug in his sample," USADA said in a statement released to MMAWeekly.com. "As a result of these findings, USADA has determined that Mr. Jones is not facing a violation per the UFC Anti-Doping Policy."

USADA, however, notified the Nevada State Athletic Commission of the result, which had concerns.

The NSAC apparently understood the findings, but with several of its commissioners out of state for the Christmas holiday, commission officials felt they did not have adequate time to sufficiently review Jones' case prior to UFC 232.

Since the CSAC was much more familiar with Jones' case since it was adjudicated in California, they felt confident in their understanding of the situation and, following Jones' acceptance to undergo further expedited drug testing, agreed to allow the fight to happen at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Jones headlines the UFC 232 fight card in a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight title. Women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will put her belt on the line against bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes in the co-main event.