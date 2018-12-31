UFC 232 Fighter Salaries: Jones, Gustafsson, and Cyborg Lead 10 Fighters to Six-Figure Paydays

Jon Jones and Cris Cyborg

Jon Jones recaptured the UFC light heavyweight championship with a brutal knockout of Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Saturday in Inglewood, Calif.

Though he topped the bill, Jones shared top honors of the UFC 232 fighter salaries list with Gustafsson and co-main eventer Cris “Cyborg” Justino. The three accounted for $1.5 million on the payroll, but there were still numerous other fighters that crossed into six digits with their paychecks.

In total, ten UFC 232 fighters earned six-figure disclosed salaries.

The figures in the reported UFC 232 fighter salaries below represent the disclosed payroll submitted to the California State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 took place on Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Fighter Salaries

Jon Jones: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Alexander Gustafsson: $500,000

Amanda Nunes: $350,000 (no win bonus) def. Cris Cyborg Justino: $500,000

Michael Chiesa: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Carlos Condit: $115,000

Corey Anderson: $130,000 (includes $65,000 win bonus) def. Ilir Latifi: $90,000

Alex Volkanovski: $125,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus) def. Chad Mendes: $87,000

Walt Harris: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Andrei Arlovski: $300,000

Megan Anderson: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Cat Zingano: $50,000

Petr Yan: $52,000 (includes $26,000 win bonus) def. Douglas Silva de Andrade: $21,000

Ryan Hall: $38,000 (includes $19,000 win bonus) def. B.J. Penn: $150,000

Nathaniel Wood: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Andre Ewell: $12,000

Uriah Hall: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Bevon Lewis: $12,000

Curtis Millender: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Siyar Bahadurzada: $33,000

Montel Jackson: $16,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Brian Kelleher: $27,000*

*Jackson forfeited $4,000 of his show money to Kelleher for missing weight