UFC 229: Post-fight brawl mars Khabib Nurmagomedov's submission win over Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Conor McGregor in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS – A bout that was made when Conor McGregor attacked a bus ended with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov leaping over the Octagon at T-Mobile Arena after a brilliant performance in the main event of UFC 229 and brawling with Dillon Danis, a member of McGregor’s team, at cageside.

Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor with a rear naked choke at 3:03 of the fourth before a wild melee broke out at cageside.

According to UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan, Danis was taunting Nurmagomedov from cageside, though Rogan couldn’t hear what Danis said.

A huge scrum of people got together near the Octagon, including police officers, members of both teams and members of the Nevada Athletic Commission. It was against the fence where fans were seated. Nurmagomedov and Danis exchanged punches as people attempted to separate them.

CHAOS! Khabib jumps out of the octagon and fights break out in the crowd! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/bOHSnLevoq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 7, 2018





After the scrum was broken up after about 10 minutes, UFC president Dana White said to Nurmagomedov in the cage, “People are going to get arrested tonight.” Nurmagomedov responded, “Put me in jail. No problem.”

White said to Nurmagomedov, “This is what I believe: If I put this belt on you, everybody’s going to start throwing s–t into the Octagon.”

Not long after Nurmagomedov went after Danis, a man in a black T-shirt got into the Octagon and threw a least one punch at McGregor. Then, a man in a red T-shirt jumped over the cage and landed four punches on McGregor. It did not appear that McGregor ever left the cage. According to White, three members of Nurmagomedov’s team were arrested.

It made the most hyped fight in UFC history somewhat anticlimactic. Nurmagomedov controlled the bout and had McGregor on his back for much of it. McGregor had a better third round and kept the fight standing, but never landed a significant punch.

In the fourth, Nurmagomedov took McGregor down and worked to get his back. After he got his back, he quickly put on a rear-naked choke and forced a quick tap.

When Nurmagomedov released the hold, he got up and immediately raced to the side of the cage, leaped over and appeared to go after Danis.

Nurmagomedov was pulled from the scrum after about five minutes and escorted to the back. McGregor did not appear to get involved. He was removed from the Octagon with a heavy police and security presence after about 15 minutes.

Nurmagomedov controlled the fight nearly the entire way. He kept McGregor on the canvas for much of the first two rounds, and actually dropped McGregor with a right hand in the second.