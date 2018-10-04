UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Media Day Face-Offs

Michelle Wateron vs Felice Herrig UFC 229 media day

See all the fighters, minus Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, face off at the UFC 229 Media Day. McGregor and Nurmagomedov will square off at a special press conference of their own.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

