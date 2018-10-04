UFC 229: Conor McGregor under pressure to deliver after promising 'devastating KO' in comeback fight

Conor McGregor spars with his striking coach Owen Roddy - Getty Images North America

Ultra-confident Conor McGregor may be the underdog against the man who usurped him as lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his comeback to UFC after almost two years away - but now the biggest active star in combat sports must deliver.

There have been few signs that either the break from the sport, or the $100 million he earned for his jaunt into boxing last summer with Floyd Mayweather Jr have affected his hunger for more fighting success. McGregor lapped up his first physical workout in front of the fans, generating huge energy.

Fashionably late, the Irishman said it was "good to be back" as he raised the energy levels at the open work-outs at the Park MGM Theater, just across the quad from where he will step into the Octagon against his Dagestani rival on Saturday night.

After a display of his trademark striking prowess, he told media and fans: "I’m going to have a proper fight. I’m going to come out there fast. I don’t give a **** about anything – any wrestling, any technique – anything.

"I’m coming for that man’s head from the ******* bell. Trust me on that.

Conor McGregor is preparing for his first UFC bout in two years Credit: Getty Images

“It will be a devastating KO. Nurmagomedov is too easy to hit, too flat-footed, too predictable, I’m going to knock him clean out.

“It’s good to be back. Let’s go do it. A proper fight, a proper, proper fight.”

Nurmagomedov had earlier been handed a hostile reception from a pro-McGregor audience and took to the mic himself to goad fans. He insisted he would win them over, saying: “Three days. You’re going to like me. I know you’re going to love me.”

Nurmagomedov, bizarrely, called for the Irish language from fans at his workout, the barbs between the two men having crossed from the physical to the political after a news conference in New York last week in which McGregor picked apart his rival's allies and his standing in the sport. They were a short way away, of course, from the scene of their first battle - 'dolly-gate' - which has upped the ante ahead of this contest.

The 30-year-old Dagestani, who showed his takedowns and wrestling during his workout, was clearly irked with McGregor’s comments in the New York press conference two weeks ago, when McGregor spoke of how his ancestors fought the English empire and that his family name was banned for a century by King James.

Nurmagomedov said: “These guys talk about how they fight English people but his grandfather worked with the English navy. I have a question for Ireland. What about your language, what about your Irish language? Where’s your language? What’s wrong with your language?

Nurmagomedov is favourite against McGregor Credit: Getty Images

“Are you guys right now with England, you guys change your language. Give me the answer someone if you can. It’s very interesting." It fell on rather deaf ears.

Dana White, the UFC president, reckons that the event, UFC 229, is tracking towards three million pay per view buys, which would break records for a paid-for MMA event. It would seem optimistic as there appears a downplay in the fervour for McGregor - certainly from the travelling fans - but a victory would simply propel McGregor's popularity back to where it was two years ago.

However you consider this fight, this comeback, and the style of the opponent, the odds are stacked in the champion's favour. Though McGregor has such belief in the application ofd his art that its is impossible to write him off. This was no parody of The Notorious at the workouts. Physically, and mentally, he looked in fine form.

McGregor may have admitted to falling out of love with the sport, after a long period of fights with Jose Aldo, two with Nate Diaz and then Eddie Alvarez, as well as being on the Ultimate Fighter in a whirlwind period in his life, but after the rest - and a noisy one at that - he will need to show genius in those fighting bones of his, and possibly even turn up on time for today's news conference, with the incumbent champion threatening that he will leave if the challenger shows late.

Fun and games right now. Mind games. The phoney war until fists and feet collide on Saturday night.

