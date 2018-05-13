UFC 224: Horrific eye injury ends night early for Russia's Sultan Aliev

Don’t scroll down on this post if the thought of a swollen, bloodied gruesome eye injury suffered during a UFC fight doesn’t appeal to you. (Reuters)

This one is not for the squeamish.

Seriously. If the thought of a gruesome eye injury suffered during a UFC fight turns your stomach, don’t scroll down.

Russia’s Sultan Aliev stepped into the Octagon at Rio’s Jeunesse Arena on Saturday to take on Brazilian welterweight Warlley Alves in a UFC 224 prelim.

For two rounds, Alves connected on punch after punch to Aliev’s face, prompting doctors to step in and examine Aliev before Round 3.

They had a fairly simple decision, calling the fight a TKO for Alves after examining the extensive damage to Aliev’s bloodied, swollen right eye.

Ok. This is your last warning.

…and this fight is over pic.twitter.com/nLEuTX2EDN — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 12, 2018





If you’ve chosen to scroll down this far, then gnarly facial injuries are clearly your thing, so here’s another angle.





Here’s hoping Aliev escaped without suffering any long-term damage.

