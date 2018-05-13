UFC 224: Horrific eye injury ends night early for Russia's Sultan Aliev
This one is not for the squeamish.
Seriously. If the thought of a gruesome eye injury suffered during a UFC fight turns your stomach, don’t scroll down.
Russia’s Sultan Aliev stepped into the Octagon at Rio’s Jeunesse Arena on Saturday to take on Brazilian welterweight Warlley Alves in a UFC 224 prelim.
For two rounds, Alves connected on punch after punch to Aliev’s face, prompting doctors to step in and examine Aliev before Round 3.
They had a fairly simple decision, calling the fight a TKO for Alves after examining the extensive damage to Aliev’s bloodied, swollen right eye.
Ok. This is your last warning.
…and this fight is over pic.twitter.com/nLEuTX2EDN
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 12, 2018
If you’ve chosen to scroll down this far, then gnarly facial injuries are clearly your thing, so here’s another angle.
Sultan Aliev's eye at #UFC224 pic.twitter.com/u0Ydg9y6i5
— The Fighters Hub (@thefightershub) May 13, 2018
Here’s hoping Aliev escaped without suffering any long-term damage.
