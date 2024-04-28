UFC 2024 post-fight bonus winners: Inside the numbers
The UFC handed out more than $9 million in disclosed $50,000 post-fight bonus checks in 2023. What will the totals be this year?
Here’s a running tally of all kinds of interesting UFC bonus-related stats that will update throughout the year after each event.
(Story updated following UFC on ESPN 55 on April 27.)
Winners, alphabetically (running total)
Almeida, Cesar (UFC Fight Night 240)
Amorim, Jaqueline (UFC Fight Night 239)
Ankalaev, Magomed (UFC Fight Night 234)
Aslan, Ibo (UFC on ESPN 54)
Bahamondes, Ignacio (UFC Fight Night 240)
Blaydes, Curtis (UFC 299)
Brown, Randy (UFC Fight Night 235)
Buzukja, Dennis (UFC on ESPN 54)
Charriere, Morgan (UFC Fight Night 240)
Chiasson, Macy (UFC Fight Night 239)
Della Maddalena, Jack (UFC 299)
Dern, Mackenzie (UFC 298)
Despaigne, Robelis (UFC 299)
Diniz, Jhonata (UFC on ESPN 55)
Du Plessis, Dricus (UFC 297)
Erceg, Stephen (UFC Fight Night 238)
Errens, Jarno (UFC on ESPN 53)
Ferreira, Bruno (UFC Fight Night 234)
Filho, Jafel (UFC Fight Night 239)
Gaethje, Justin (UFC 300)
Guskov, Bogdan (UFC Fight Night 236)
Guskov, Bogdan (UFC on ESPN 55)
Hernandez, Anthony (UFC 298)
Holloway, Max (UFC 300)
Ige, Dan (UFC Fight Night 236)
Jasudavicius, Jasmine (UFC 297)
Johnson, Charles (UFC Fight Night 235)
Landwehr, Nate (UFC on ESPN 54)
Lemos, Amanda (UFC 298)
Lima, Andre (UFC on ESPN 53)
Maksum, Azat (UFC Fight Night 235)
Mariscal, Chepe (UFC Fight Night 240)
McCann, Molly (UFC Fight Night 235)
McGhee, Marcus (UFC Fight Night 234)
Medic, Uros (UFC on ESPN 55)
Miller, Jim (UFC Fight Night 234)
Mingyang, Zhang (UFC 298)
Oliveira, Vinicius (UFC Fight Night 238) – double bonus
O’Malley, Sean (UFC 299)
Nguyen, Steven (UFC on ESPN 53)
Ortega, Brian (UFC Fight Night 237)
Padilla, Fernando (UFC on ESPN 53)
Pereira, Michel (UFC 299)
Perez, Alex (UFC on ESPN 55)
Poirier, Dustin (UFC 299)
Prado, Francisco (UFC Fight Night 237)
Prates, Carlos (UFC Fight Night 236)
Prochazka, Jiri (UFC 300)
Robertson, Gillian (UFC 297)
Saint Denis, Benoit (UFC 299)
Sopaj, Bernardo (UFC Fight Night 238)
Strickland, Sean (UFC 297)
Talbott, Payton (UFC on ESPN 53)
Topuria, Ilia (UFC 298)
Torres, Manuel (UFC Fight Night 237)
Turkalj, Anton (UFC on ESPN 54)
Tybura, Marcin (UFC Fight Night 239)
Vieira, Rodolfo (UFC Fight Night 236)
Zellhuber, Daniel (UFC Fight Night 237)
2024 Bonuses total payout (running total)
$4,050,000: 61 bonuses through 14 events (41 performance bonuses, 10 Fights of the Night; two double-bonus winners)
Main card winners vs. Prelims (running total)
Main card: 33
Preliminary card: 28
Performance of the Night knockout/TKO winners
Marcus McGhee def. Gaston Bolanos via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:29 (UFC Fight Night 234)
Brunno Ferreira def. Phil Hawes via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:55 (UFC Fight Night 234)
Magomed Ankalaev def. Johnny Walker via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:42 (UFC Fight Night 234)
Gillian Robertson def. Polyana Viana via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:12 (UFC 297)
Randy Brown def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:17 (UFC Fight Night 235)
Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38 (UFC Fight Night 236)
Carlos Prates def. Trevin Giles via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:03 (UFC Fight Night 236)
Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:43 (UFC Fight Night 236)
Zhang Mingyang def. Brendson Ribeiro via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:41 (UFC 298)
Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 3:32 (UFC 298)
Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj via knockout (flying knee) – Round 3, 4:41 (UFC Fight Night 238)
Stephen Erceg def. Matt Schnell via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 0:26 (UFC Fight Night 238)
Robelis Despaigne def. Josh Parisian via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:18 (UFC 299)
Curtis Blaydes def. Jailton Almeida via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:36 (UFC 299)
Jack Della Maddalena def. Gilbert Burns via knockout (strikes) – Round 3, 3:43 (UFC 299)
Payton Talbott def. Cameron Saaiman via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:21
Dennis Buzukja def. Connor Matthews via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:22
Nate Landwehr def. Jamall Emmers via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:43
Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:13
Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 3:34
Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:17
Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje via knockout (punch) – Round 5, 4:59 – to win “BMF” title
Uros Medic def. Tim Means via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:09
Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:12
Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:16
Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 2:16
Performance of the Night submission winners
Jim Miller def. Gabriel Benitez via submission (face crank) – Round 3, 3:25 (UFC Fight Night 234)
Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (anaconda choke) – Round 3, 4:21 (UFC 297)
Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:59 (UFC Fight Night 235)
Rodolfo Vieira def. Armen Petrosyan via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:48 (UFC Fight Night 236)
Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Kopylov via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:23 (UFC 298)
Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:46 (UFC Fight Night 237)
Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 0:58 (UFC Fight Night 237)
Michel Pereira def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:01 (UFC 299)
Jaqueline Amorim def. Cory McKenna via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:38
Jafel Filho def. Ode Osbourne via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:27
Macy Chiasson def. Pannie Kianzad via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:54
Marcin Tybura def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:08
Fernando Padilla def. Luis Pajuelo via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 2:45
Fight of the Night bonus winners
Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) (UFC 297)
Charles Johnson def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (UFC Fight Night 235)
Amanda Lemos def. Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (UFC 298)
Daniel Zellhuber def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26) (UFC Fight Night 237)
Vinicius Oliveira def. Bernardo Sopaj via knockout (flying knee) – Round 3, 4:41 (UFC Fight Night 238)
Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint-Denis via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:32 (UFC 299)
Jarno Errens def. Steven Nguyen via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)
Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje via knockout (punch) – Round 5, 4:59 – to win “BMF” title
Stoppage wins passed up for other winners, instead
Joshua Van def. Felipe Bunes via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:31 (UFC Fight Night 234)
Nikolas Motta def. Tom Nolan via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:03 (UFC Fight Night 234)
Jean Silva def. Westin Wilson via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:12 (UFC Fight Night 234)
Jimmy Flick def. Malcolm Gordon via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:17 (UFC 297)
Sam Patterson def. Yohan Lainesse via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:03 (UFC 297)
Neil Magny def. Mike Malott via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:45 (UFC 297)
Luana Carolina def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 4:52 (UFC Fight Night 235) (Carolina missed weight, so technically was ineligible)
Themba Gorimbo def. Pete Rodriguez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:32 (UFC Fight Night 235)
Charlie Radtke def. Gilbert Urbina via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:47 (UFC Fight Night 235)
Hyder Amil def. Fernie Garcia via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:12 (UFC Fight Night 236)
Gregory Rodrigues def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:55 (UFC Fight Night 236)
Danny Barlow def. Josh Quinlan via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 1:18 (UFC 298)
Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Junior Tafa via TKO (leg kicks, punches) – Round 2, 1:14 (UFC 298)
Ronaldo Rodriguez def. Denys Bondar via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:59 (UFC Fight Night 237)
Raoni Barcelos def. Christian Quinonez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:04 (UFC Fight Night 237)
Loik Radzhabov def. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 0:49
Ludovit Klein def. A.J. Cunningham via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:36
Christian Duncan def. Claudio Ribeiro via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:57
Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Shamil Gaziev via TKO (retirement) – Round 4, 5:00
Thiago Moises def. Mitch Ramirez via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 3, 0:15
Mike Davis def. Natan Levy via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 1:43
Gerald Meerschaert def. Bryan Barberena via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:23
Julian Erosa def. Ricardo Ramos via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:15
Youssef Zalal def. Billy Quarantillo via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:50
Edmen Shahbazyan def. AJ Dobson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:33
Jacob Malkoun def. Andre Petroski via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 0:39
Kyle Nelson def. Bill Algeo via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:00
Nursulton Ruziboev def. Sedriques Dumas via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:18
Joaquin Buckley def. Vicente Luque via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:17
Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:59
Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:02
Renato Moicano def. Jalin Turner via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:11
Diego Lopes def. Sodiq Yusuff via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:29
Kayla Harrison def. Holly Holm via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:47
Bo Nickal def. Cody Brundage submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:38
Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:14
Chris Padilla def. James Llontop via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:33
Ivana Petrovic def. Liang Na via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 1:29
Victor Henry def. Rani Yahya via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:36
Fastest bonus-winning finishes of 2024
Robelis Despaigne def. Josh Parisian via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:18 (UFC 299)
Michel Pereira def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:01 (UFC 299)
Jaqueline Amorim def. Cory McKenna via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 1:38
Zhang Mingyang def. Brendson Ribeiro via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:41 (UFC 298)
Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:46
Uros Medic def. Tim Means via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:09 (UFC on ESPN 55)
Dan Ige def. Andre Fili via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:43 (UFC Fight Night 236)
Fernando Padilla def. Luis Pajuelo via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 2:45
Randy Brown def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:17 (UFC Fight Night 235)
Ignacio Bahamondes def. Christos Giagos via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 3:34
Bogdan Guskov def. Zac Pauga via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:38 (UFC Fight Night 236)
Macy Chiasson def. Pannie Kianzad via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:54
Marcin Tybura def. Tai Tuivasa via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:08
Jafel Filho def. Ode Osbourne via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:27
Nate Landwehr def. Jamall Emmers via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:43
Brunno Ferreira def. Phil Hawes via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:55 (UFC Fight Night 234)
Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:59 (UFC Fight Night 235)
2024 bonus winners’ career totals
Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 2:16
Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:16
Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:12
Uros Medic def. Tim Means via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:09
Almeida, Cesar: 1
Amorim, Jaqueline: 1
Ankalaev, Magomed: 4
Aslan, Ibo: 1
Bahamondes, Ignacio: 2
Blaydes, Curtis: 4
Brown, Randy: 2
Buzukja, Dennis: 1
Charriere, Morgan: 2
Chiasson, Macy: 2
Della Maddalena, Jack: 5
Dern, Mackenzie: 6
Despaigne, Rpbelis: 1
Diniz, Jhonata: 1
Du Plessis, Dricus: 4
Erceg, Stephen: 2
Errens, Jarno: 1
Ferreira, Bruno: 1
Filho, Jafel: 1
Gaethje, Justin: 13
Guskov, Bogdan: 2
Hernandez, Anthony: 2
Holloway, Max: 13
Ige, Dan: 4
Jasudavicius, Jasmine: 1
Johnson, Charles: 1
Landwehr, Nate: 4
Lemos, Amanda: 3
Lima, Andre: 1
Maksum, Azat: 1
Mariscal, Chepe: 1
McCann, Molly: 4
McGhee, Marcus: 3
Medic, Uros: 2
Miller, Jim: 15 (tied for fourth all time)
Mingyang, Zhang: 1
O’Malley, Sean: 9
Nguyen, Steven: 1
Oliveira, Vinicius: 2
Ortega, Brian: 8
Padilla, Fernando: 1
Pereira, Michel: 6
Perez, Alex: 3
Poirier, Dustin: 14
Prado, Francisco: 2
Prates, Carlos: 1
Prochezka, Jiri: 5
Robertson, Gillian: 2
Saint Denis, Benoit: 4
Sopaj, Bernardo: 1
Strickland, Sean: 4
Talbott, Payton: 1
Topuria, Ilia: 3
Torres, Manuel: 3
Turkalj, Anton: 2
Tybura, Marcin: 4
Vieira, Rodolfo: 3
Zellhuber, Daniel: 2