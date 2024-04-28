UFC 2024 post-fight bonus winners: Inside the numbers

The UFC handed out more than $9 million in disclosed $50,000 post-fight bonus checks in 2023. What will the totals be this year?

Here’s a running tally of all kinds of interesting UFC bonus-related stats that will update throughout the year after each event.

(Story updated following UFC on ESPN 55 on April 27.)

Winners, alphabetically (running total)

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Robelis Despaigne, in Cuban flag, reacts after defeating Josh Parisian, not shown, during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Almeida, Cesar (UFC Fight Night 240)

Amorim, Jaqueline (UFC Fight Night 239)

Ankalaev, Magomed (UFC Fight Night 234)

Aslan, Ibo (UFC on ESPN 54)

Bahamondes, Ignacio (UFC Fight Night 240)

Blaydes, Curtis (UFC 299)

Brown, Randy (UFC Fight Night 235)

Buzukja, Dennis (UFC on ESPN 54)

Charriere, Morgan (UFC Fight Night 240)

Chiasson, Macy (UFC Fight Night 239)

Della Maddalena, Jack (UFC 299)

Dern, Mackenzie (UFC 298)

Despaigne, Robelis (UFC 299)

Diniz, Jhonata (UFC on ESPN 55)

Du Plessis, Dricus (UFC 297)

Erceg, Stephen (UFC Fight Night 238)

Errens, Jarno (UFC on ESPN 53)

Ferreira, Bruno (UFC Fight Night 234)

Filho, Jafel (UFC Fight Night 239)

Gaethje, Justin (UFC 300)

Guskov, Bogdan (UFC Fight Night 236)

Guskov, Bogdan (UFC on ESPN 55)

Hernandez, Anthony (UFC 298)

Holloway, Max (UFC 300)

Ige, Dan (UFC Fight Night 236)

Jasudavicius, Jasmine (UFC 297)

Johnson, Charles (UFC Fight Night 235)

Landwehr, Nate (UFC on ESPN 54)

Lemos, Amanda (UFC 298)

Lima, Andre (UFC on ESPN 53)

Maksum, Azat (UFC Fight Night 235)

Mariscal, Chepe (UFC Fight Night 240)

McCann, Molly (UFC Fight Night 235)

McGhee, Marcus (UFC Fight Night 234)

Medic, Uros (UFC on ESPN 55)

Miller, Jim (UFC Fight Night 234)

Mingyang, Zhang (UFC 298)

Oliveira, Vinicius (UFC Fight Night 238) – double bonus

O’Malley, Sean (UFC 299)

Nguyen, Steven (UFC on ESPN 53)

Ortega, Brian (UFC Fight Night 237)

Padilla, Fernando (UFC on ESPN 53)

Pereira, Michel (UFC 299)

Perez, Alex (UFC on ESPN 55)

Poirier, Dustin (UFC 299)

Prado, Francisco (UFC Fight Night 237)

Prates, Carlos (UFC Fight Night 236)

Prochazka, Jiri (UFC 300)

Robertson, Gillian (UFC 297)

Saint Denis, Benoit (UFC 299)

Sopaj, Bernardo (UFC Fight Night 238)

Strickland, Sean (UFC 297)

Talbott, Payton (UFC on ESPN 53)

Topuria, Ilia (UFC 298)

Torres, Manuel (UFC Fight Night 237)

Turkalj, Anton (UFC on ESPN 54)

Tybura, Marcin (UFC Fight Night 239)

Vieira, Rodolfo (UFC Fight Night 236)

Zellhuber, Daniel (UFC Fight Night 237)

2024 Bonuses total payout (running total)

$4,050,000: 61 bonuses through 14 events (41 performance bonuses, 10 Fights of the Night; two double-bonus winners)

Main card winners vs. Prelims (running total)

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Main card: 33

Preliminary card: 28

Performance of the Night knockout/TKO winners

Performance of the Night submission winners

Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Jasmine Jasudavicius (red glove) fights Pricila Cachoeira (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Fight of the Night bonus winners

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Amanda Lemos lands a hit against Mackenzie Dern during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Stoppage wins passed up for other winners, instead

Fastest bonus-winning finishes of 2024

Robelis Despaigne def. Josh Parisian, UFC 299

2024 bonus winners’ career totals

Alex Perez def. Matheus Nicolau via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 2:16

Bogdan Guskov def. Ryan Spann via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:16

Jhonata Diniz def. Austen Lane via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:12

Uros Medic def. Tim Means via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:09

Jim Miller def. Gabriel Benitez, UFC Fight Night 234

Almeida, Cesar: 1

Amorim, Jaqueline: 1

Ankalaev, Magomed: 4

Aslan, Ibo: 1

Bahamondes, Ignacio: 2

Blaydes, Curtis: 4

Brown, Randy: 2

Buzukja, Dennis: 1

Charriere, Morgan: 2

Chiasson, Macy: 2

Della Maddalena, Jack: 5

Dern, Mackenzie: 6

Despaigne, Rpbelis: 1

Diniz, Jhonata: 1

Du Plessis, Dricus: 4

Erceg, Stephen: 2

Errens, Jarno: 1

Ferreira, Bruno: 1

Filho, Jafel: 1

Gaethje, Justin: 13

Guskov, Bogdan: 2

Hernandez, Anthony: 2

Holloway, Max: 13

Ige, Dan: 4

Jasudavicius, Jasmine: 1

Johnson, Charles: 1

Landwehr, Nate: 4

Lemos, Amanda: 3

Lima, Andre: 1

Maksum, Azat: 1

Mariscal, Chepe: 1

McCann, Molly: 4

McGhee, Marcus: 3

Medic, Uros: 2

Miller, Jim: 15 (tied for fourth all time)

Mingyang, Zhang: 1

O’Malley, Sean: 9

Nguyen, Steven: 1

Oliveira, Vinicius: 2

Ortega, Brian: 8

Padilla, Fernando: 1

Pereira, Michel: 6

Perez, Alex: 3

Poirier, Dustin: 14

Prado, Francisco: 2

Prates, Carlos: 1

Prochezka, Jiri: 5

Robertson, Gillian: 2

Saint Denis, Benoit: 4

Sopaj, Bernardo: 1

Strickland, Sean: 4

Talbott, Payton: 1

Topuria, Ilia: 3

Torres, Manuel: 3

Turkalj, Anton: 2

Tybura, Marcin: 4

Vieira, Rodolfo: 3

Zellhuber, Daniel: 2

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie