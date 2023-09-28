UF welcomes back 2 key starters, including a playmaker, for Kentucky matchup

GAINESVILLE — Florida expects to back to full strength in for the No. 22 Gators’ SEC road opener at unbeaten Kentucky.

Veteran center Kingsley Eguakun, UF most experienced offensive lineman, and freshman sensation Eugene Wilson III, perhaps the Gators’ most explosive offensive player, are expected to return after missing the team’s 22-7 win against Charlotte.

A right ankle injury Aug. 16 during fall camp has sidelined Eguakun all but one game, the Gators’ 29-16 upset of Tennessee two weeks ago in the Swamp. His absence was felt during a season-opening loss at Utah, where Eguakun’s backup, redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter, allowed two sacks during his first career start.

“Kingsley’s presence affects our offensive unit,” Napier said following Wednesday’s practice. “Experience, there’s no value, no price tag you can put on it. The guy’s ability, he’s comfortable, he’s been there, he’s a really good communicator, he’s got an edge about him that rubs off on the other guys.

“It will be a big deal.”

Wilson’s return could be equally important.

The Gators’ offense averages a respectable 5.7 yards per play against three FBS foes, but Wilson averages 9.4 yards on 14 touches. The son of two-time Super Bowl champion Eugene Wilson II stood out immediately during fall camp, earning a starting role in Week 2 against McNeese State while Kahleil Jackson sat out with an injury.

A week later against Tennessee, Napier showcased Wilson. Quarterback Graham Mertz targeted him with the Gators’ first six passes, totaling 44 yards, before he exited with a bruised collarbone.

“The guy’s a unique player,” Napier said. “He has unique acceleration. He has unique instincts, vision, ball skills, hand selection, run after catch, it’s not too big for him.

“It’s always good when he’s in there.”

Eguakun practiced through some discomfort. Trainers will continue and treat monitor his progress.

“He showed some toughness this week,” Napier said. “Tomorrow’s going to be important to him all the way up until we kick it off.”

Healthy Kimber shines

A healthy Jalen Kimber has made a difference.

Kimber transferred from Georgia in January 2022 recovering from shoulder surgery and sustained a broken hand before his first season in Gainesville. The chance to spend an offseason without an injury has allowed the redshirt junior to blossom into a lockdown cornerback.

Opponents have completed one pass for 6 yards on five attempts to receivers covered by Kimber.

“He changed his body completely,” Napier said. “From January to August, this is the first training full-round, year-round process that he’s been through.”

The 6-foot, 185-pound Kimber arrived weighing around 170 but possessing speed, technique and an impressive track record at Mansfield Timberview in Arlington, Texas. 247Sports rated him the nation’s the ninth-best cornerback in the 2020 class.

During fall camp, he earned a starting role over sophomore Devin Moore, along with highly rated true freshmen Ja’Keem Jackson of Kissimmee and Tampa’s Dijon Johnson.

“Kimber tests well,” Napier said. “This guy can jump, he can create power, he’s got twitch and he’s long.”

Vanderbilt rematch

The Gators will host Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 during homecoming. The SEC Network will televise the game.

UF’s 31-24 loss Nov. 19 to the Commodores was the Gators’ first defeat in Nashville since 1988. UF lost its next four games against Power 5 foes until a Sept. 16 upset of Tennessee.

