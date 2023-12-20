UF’s top recruit LJ McCray delays signing with a school

GAINESVILLE — Florida football’s top recruit, LJ McCray of Daytona Beach Mainland, plans to delay his decision on National Signing Day, the Orlando Sentinel has learned.

The nation’s No. 2 defensive line prospect, according to 247Sports, should sign with a school “in the next couple days,” adding McCray, “just needs a little more time,” the source said.

McCray committed to UF Oct. 21, but Auburn and Florida State have made December pushes to change the 18-year-old’s mind. His delay is the latest drama and disappointment surrounding a 2024 class that already has lost top commits.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Daytona Beach Mainland star is the highest-rated prospect in a 2024 class that has fallen precipitously since rising to No. 3 in the ranking in August.

At the time, the Gators had 11 among the nation’s top-250 players — eight of them on defense. Since then Gators have lost three of them, headlined by Texas high school 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime. Filsaime changed his commitment last weekend to Texas, where he’ll be joined by former UF commit and 4-star cornerback Wardell Mack.

Four-star defensive tackle Nasir Johnson flipped his commitment to Georgia. In addition, 3-star lineman Kendall Jackson of Gainesville Buchholz is headed to Texas A&M.

But McCray would be the biggest loss of the bunch. He sits atop of the Sentinel’s 2024 Central Florida Super60 and recently led Mainland to Florida’s Class 3S championship.

McCray appeared well on the path to Gainesville, despite having other suitors.

After the game, McCray said he was “still locked in” to the Gators’ 2024 class. A week later, he reaffirmed his commitment on X, writing, “One week until I’m a Gator.”

