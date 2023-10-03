Has UF reached the point where Vanderbilt is a big game? | Analysis

GAINESVILLE — Of Billy Napier’s nine losses during his short time at Florida, a 31-24 flop in November at Vanderbilt stood by itself.

The Gators’ first in Nashville since 1988 at least was competitive. Last Saturday’s 33-14 no-show at Kentucky was over by halftime and ended in the largest margin of defeat against the Wildcats since 1979, the year Napier was born.

UF (3-2, 1-1 SEC) returns to the Swamp to host the floundering Commodores (2-4, 0-2) while aiming to avenge 2022’s most stunning defeat.

Questions swirl around Napier’s program entering the easiest remaining game.

Is there a doomsday scenario for Napier during Year 2?

The collapse at Kentucky spurred calls for change, including all the way to the top.

A buyout of more than $32 million alone should preclude Napier’s season-ending ouster, given UF has spent more than $35 million since 2014 to get rid of Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen. The need for stability and continuity, though, trumps all.

Constant coaching turnover has left UF in its current state.

Few expected Napier to be 9-9 at this point. His SEC-worst offense is predictable and punchless, averaging just 19 points against FBS competition. The Gators consistently commit special teams gaffes and line up with the improper number of players — as many as 13 and few as eight have been on the field in 2023.

The optics have been eye-searing. But if Napier indeed inherited a complete mess from Mullen, then an 18-game sample size is not nearly enough to judge.

Even so, the Gators also cannot afford to repeat last weekend’s performance.

Florida’s slight margin for error could allow an inferior opponent such as Vanderbilt to keep things interesting and comparable competition — South Carolina, Arkansas, Missouri — to win decisively. Forget putting up a fight against Georgia, LSU or Florida State.

If the season were to truly go off the rails, top donors could put away their checkbooks and highly rated 2024 recruiting class could disintegrate.

Tough conservations and decisions would follow. Yet, Napier’s job is safe whatever unfolds the next eight weeks.

What’s the best path forward?

If he is going to survive and succeed at Florida, Napier will have to make changes both within and without.

After the Kentucky loss, he said, “We’ve got to take a good look in the mirror as an overall operation.”

The Gators’ current setup clearly is not working.

For now, Napier will continue to call plays. By all accounts, an analyst without on-field responsibilities will remain in charge of special teams.

Each approach needs a major rethink, overhaul and new blood, requiring philosophical change and staff restructuring.

Two offensive line coaches might be a luxury when special teams is a mess. The run-based attack Napier, 44, prefers appears archaic in the age of high-octane passing attacks.

To convince a bright offensive mind to join a staff with a heavily involved head coach with an uncertain future could require a long-term, guaranteed deal. In 2014, UF signed Kurt Roper to a three-year, $1.8 million contract for what became one season with Muschamp.

The price tag has risen signficantly.

UF tight ends coach Russ Callaway has a play-calling background, but might be a hard sell. Whatever the plan, a test awaits for Napier’s self-belief, along with his willingness to delegate, let go and be a CEO.

Will the transfer portal be in play for Trevor Etienne?

Keeping members of the 2024 class is imperative. Yet the biggest recruit could be Etienne, the sophomore tailback and team’s top offensive player.

Poised for a breakout season, the 19-year-old rushed for a career-high 172 yards against Tennessee. Otherwise, he has been the biggest casualty of the team’s offensive struggles.

In UF’s four other games, Etienne averages 9.3 carries for 46.5 yards and has one touchdown. While his role as a pass catcher has increased, he has 11 receptions for just 84 yards.

The Louisiana native’s acceleration, vision and a big-play mentality have been curtailed in a conservative attack.

In the age of the portal, coaches better keep their stars happy. Etienne’s big brother, Travis, has voiced his own frustration, taking to X (formerly Twitter) during Florida games to criticize his little bro’s role.

What happened on defense?

Kentucky’s Ray Davis looked like Barry Sanders while Austin Armstrong’s “D” resembled the pushovers of recent seasons.

Linebacker Scooby Williams entered Saturday a star for the nation’s No. 5 defense, but on the Wildcats’ first play whiffed on Davis in the backfield to allow a 10-yard gain. Davis followed with a 19-yard run when Jalen Kimber, the Gators’ best cornerback, showed no interest in tackling him.

A long day on defense was just beginning.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Cohen soon recognized Florida’s inability to defend the counter. Davis was off the races, finishing with 280 yards, as the Gators were slow to react and adjust.

When the dust settled, the Gators missed seven tackles while Davis broke four others and had 147 after contact.

Davis, a Vanderbilt transfer, was a key to the Commodores’ upset in 2022, with 122 yards on 30 carries to give him 402 in two meetings with Florida.

UF won’t have to face Davis again, but Kentucky’s Big Blue Wall gave every team left on the schedule a blueprint to beat the Gators.

Is Vanderbilt the perfect anecdote or fool’s gold?

The last remaining cupcake on the schedule seemingly arrives at the perfect time, in the perfect place. Coming off the most embarrassing loss of the Napier era, the Gators could use a convincing win and some good vibes.

The Swamp’s friendly confines and homecoming crowd should help, given UF is 1-7 away from Gainesville the past two seasons. Vanderbilt’s SEC-worst defense should allow Florida to find its offensive stride.

A sluggish performance certainly would more raise red flags. Yet, even a blowout will not mean much against an 18.5-point underdog.

The true gauge of these Gators lay ahead.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com