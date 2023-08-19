With RB Cam Carroll out for season with knee injury, Gators gear to get ready for opener at Utah

GAINESVILLE — Florida lost veteran running back Cam Carroll to season-ending knee injury on the final day of fall camp and has several key players on the mend as the Gators turn their attention to the Aug. 31 season opener at No. 14 Utah.

“One of the more challenging things as a coach and, I would tell you, for our team is injuries,” Napier said. “It kind of just hits you right in the gut.”

Carroll transferred from Tulane after a Week 1 injury sidelined him for the Green Wave’s remarkable 12-2 season. He was injured during a scrimmage Friday, the Gators’ second of fall camp.

“It was tough being an athlete, wanting to play in a game, wanting to play that season. It was kind of hard,” Carroll said last week. “Although I was not going to be able to play that season, I could still be there for my teammates, I could still motivate them, be there for them, and support them, even in my time of need.”

The 6-foot, 231-pounder figured heavily in the Gators’ plans even with Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne back after combining for 1,532 yards for a combined average of 6.03 yards per attempt and 16 touchdowns during the 2022 regular season.

Carroll ran for 1,638 yards and 19 touchdowns at Tulane. But he also was a threat in the passing game — an element the Gators hope to incorporate more in 2023.

Carroll caught 17 passes for 198 yards and 3 scores in 2021. UF running backs had 24 receptions for 160 yards and a score last season.

“We’re implementing it this year,” Johnson said. “We’ve been working on a lot of stuff out of the backfield with the running backs, stuff in the slot with the running backs, so I’m excited for this year.”

Carroll joins strong-side defensive end Justus Boone as Florida players out for the year.

Napier also said backup quarterback Jack Miller has tendinitis in his throwing shoulder.

Miller should return soon, UF’s coach said. But the former Ohio State transfer sat out practices all week, leaving the Gators with redshirt freshman Max Brown as the only healthy backup signalcaller on scholarship.

Napier, though, said graduate transfer Micah Leon could be in the mix if needed. He appeared in just one game at UConn, a 45-17 loss to No. 24 Houston Nov. 27, 2021.

But the 6-foot-5, 224-pound Leon, who hails from Boynton Beach, has impressed with his passing ability during fall camp.

“Micah has proved to be very effective,” Napier said. “He’s smart, he’s a student of the game. The guy throws a really good ball. These scrimmages he just moves the ball right down the field every time.

“Micah has done a really nice job and we’ve given him some reps and he’s made the most of those reps.”

Starter Graham Mertz was durable during his career at Wisconsin. He started 32 games for the Badgers and left just one game with injury — a 2021 loss against Michigan.

The Gators have several key players recovering from various ailments as Week 1 approaches.

Sophomore linebacker Shemar James (knee) and two-year returning starting center Kingsley Eguakun (undisclosed injury) top the list. Linebacker Scooby Williams, also a presumed starter, wore a non-contact jersey (undisclosed) prior to Friday’s scrimmage.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com