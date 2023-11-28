UF parts ways with defensive assistants Corey Raymond, Sean Spencer after Gators’ 5-7 season

GAINESVILLE — Florida has parted ways with secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer after two seasons with the Gators and two days after the team’s 5-7 finish, the Orlando Sentinel has learned.

The moves begin a defensive makeover and are the first major shakeup in what is expected to be a busy offseason of changes with coach Billy Napier’s staff.

Napier hired Raymond to much fanfare shortly after the Gators’ new head coach arrived in December of 2021. Raymond had been among the nation’s top secondary coaches at LSU since 2012, luring future stars Jamal Adams, Derek Stingley, Eli Ricks and Kristian Fulton to Baton Rouge.

But the 54-year-old’s track record of success did not translate in Gainesville. Florida’s pass defense ranked 11th in the SEC in 2022 and ninth in 2023. The Gators managed just 3 interceptions this past season, 4 fewer than any team in the league.

Meanwhile, Spencer, 52, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

Known as “Coach Chaos,” the high-energy coach arrived after two seasons coaching defensive line for the New York Giants following a six-year stint on James Franklin’s staff at Penn State.

The Gators run defense finished 12th in the SEC in 2022 and 11th this past season.

But Florida’s pass defense was on point during the team’s season-ending 24-15 loss last Saturday to Florida State. UF finished with 8 pass breakups and held Seminoles’ backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker to 134 passing yards.

The Seminoles rushed for 147 yards, not including sacks, and three touchdowns by Trey Benson.

Raymond, who earned $725,000, is part of the first major shakeup in what is expected to be a busy offseason of changes with Napier’s staff.

Raymond was charged with overseeing the entire secondary last winter after he shared duties the previous season with Patrick Toney, who left for the NFL last February. In addition to coordinating the defense, Toney coached safeties while Raymond worked with cornerbacks.

Raymond’s recruiting, not his coaching, was his major selling point. The 2023 class featured six 4-star prospects at defensive back.

A number of had roles as true freshmen, led by starting safety Jordan Castell of West Orange. First-year freshmen defensive backs accounted for 1,759 snaps and 15 starts.

The 2024 class features 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime of Texas, one of three DBs committed to UF.

