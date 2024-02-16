UF O-line assistant Darnell Stapleton leaves Gators for NFL’s Washington Commanders

GAINESVILLE — Florida offensive line assistant coach Darnell Stapleton is heading to the NFL, leaving coach Billy Napier to make another key offseason hire to make as spring practices approach.

Stapleton’s departure to join the Washington Commanders, who announced his hiring Thursday, gives Napier options with his on-field offensive staff. Stapleton joins Dan Quinn, the Gators’ defensive coordinator in 2011-12.

Napier opted for two offensive line coaches, Stapleton and Rob Sale, during the past two seasons. The combination produced mixed results on the field and recruiting trail.

The Gators are 11-14 under Napier and did not run the football with nearly the effectiveness in 2023 as 2022 with All-American guard O’Cyrus Torrence and quarterback Anthony Richardson, a future first-round draft pick with dual-threat abilities.

The 2023 Gators averaged 4.27 yards per carry a season after averaging 5.51 yards to rank seventh nationally in 2022.

UF then replaced Torrence with Baylor transfer Micah Mazzccua. Austin Barber moved to left tackle to replace Richard Gouraige, a veteran of 41 starts, and Alabama transfer Damieon George stepped in for Barber and committed eight penalties. Neither transfer was an upgrade.

The Gators signed just one 4-star offensive line prospect in the 2024 class, 6-foot-8, 335-pound Fletcher Westphal of Virginia, the No. 12 player at his position according to 247Sports composite rankings. San Diego State transfer tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson started 37 games for the Aztecs, splitting time on both sides, and ranked as the No. 27 offensive tackle transfer.

Meanwhile, starting left guard Richie Leonard IV transferred to Florida State, but freshman backup Knijeah Harris is poised to emerge while massive redshirt sophomore Kamryn Waites (6-8, 365) might be better at guard than tackle.

With his offensive staff intact entering 2024, Napier did not plan to hire an offensive coordinator or play caller. On Feb. 7, he said tight end coach Russ Callaway, a former coordinator at Samford, would “acquire more responsibility” on offense.

Napier now has options.

The 44-year-old also must find a strength coach after newly hired Craig Fitzgerald left Sunday for Boston College. Fitzgerald had been on the job for a little more than a month, but has a longstanding relationship with new Eagles coach Bill O’Brien.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com