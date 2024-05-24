UF near WCWS bid after Gators’ Korbe Otis seals win against Baylor

GAINESVILLE — Florida slugger Korbe Otis’ endless pursuit of an edge ultimately gave the Gators a much-needed cushion during their 4-2 win against Baylor in Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regionals.

With UF (50-12) clinging to a 3-2 lead, Otis began the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo home run after she surmised a better attack Bears’ Aliyah Binford, who held UF’s talented lineup to only 5 hits Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

“Her change-up was working really well,” Otis said. “We made an adjustment to see it a little bit better.”

The homer provided a much-needed cushion for freshman pitcher Keagan Rothrock during the Gators’ 12th straight win.

“It was huge,” coach Tim Walton said. “Two runs. A freshman pitcher.”

Rothrock (29-6) settled down after a shaky start when the Bears (35-22) staked a 1-0 lead and left the bases load in the top of the first inning.

“Just knowing my offense had my back I was able to go out there and have fun and play free,” Rothrock said.

Sophomore catcher Jocelyn Erickson tied the game in the bottom of the first an RBI single to score Otis, giving Erickson 79 RBI — one shy of Megan Bush’s single-season record set in 2011.

Right fielder Katie Kistler’s 2-run RBI double to the gap in left field off Binford (13-12) drove in All-American shortstop Skylar Wallace and designated hitter Regan Walsh for a 3-1 lead. In the process, Wallace set the record for most career runs (303) in Division I history.

“That’s big time,” Walton said.

Meanwhile, Kistler’s five RBI in the past three games are the latest testament to UF’s depth.

“One through nine our lineup can be productive at any time,” Otis said. “When we get rolling, we can be pretty dangerous.”

Otis, whose team-leading .463 batting average is on school-record pace, has been a roll ever since she transferred from Louisville. Even so, Walton at times has to rein in her tendency to tinker.

Against Baylor, Otis saw something that gained her coach’s approval and sealed the Gators’ win.

“She would want to move every time, she would want to move up on the box, move off the plate, grab a new bat,” Walton said. “We’ve really calmed her down with adjustments. When she asks, a lot of times, ‘No.’ Sometimes, ‘Yes.’

“Today was a definite yes.”

The Gators are now a win away from their 12th trip to the College World Series under Walton a season after missing out. UF hosts Baylor at 11 a.m. with a chance to close the best-of-two series.

“Eleven of them haven’t been to the College World Series before,” the 51-year-old said. “They can almost taste it.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com

Gainesville Super Regional

Game 2: Florida vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

TV: TBD

Game 3 (if necessary)

When: Sunday, TBD

TV: TBD