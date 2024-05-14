UF-Miami 2024 opener kickoff set for the Swamp

GAINESVILLE — Florida’s season opener with Miami is set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Swamp, the school announced.

A national TV audience on ABC will tune in for Game 1 of a home-and-home series — UM will host UF Sept. 20, 2025 — and first meeting between the schools since the Gators’ 24-20 win in Orlando to open 2019.

Each program pushes to return to past success behind embattled third-year coaches, Billy Napier in Gainesville and Mario Cristobal in Coral Gables.

“It doesn’t get much better than Miami in the Swamp to open the season,” Napier said Monday night during a Gators Caravan stop at Ponte Vedra Beach. “It’s going to be very competitive and we look forward to that challenge.”

Napier, who is 11-14 in two seasons, including 5-7 in 2023, returns a more experienced team led by Graham Mertz, 23, and explosive sophomore receiver Eugene Wilson III. The Gators also have four new assistant coaches, including three on a defense responsible for allowing an average 38.2 points during a season-ending, five-game losing streak.

Cristobal is 12-13 during two seasons at his alma mater, including 6-10 in ACC play.

Among conference teams, the Hurricanes ranked second in total offense (431.2 yards per game) and fourth in total defense (321.6). But Miami’s 22 turnovers were more than all but one ACC team, Syracuse.

A late fumble during a 23-20 home loss Oct. 7 to Georgia Tech loomed large, costing the Hurricanes the game and damaging Cristobal’s reputation as an in-game coach. Rather than the quarterback taking a knee to run out the clock, the ‘Canes ran the ball and fumbled to set up the Yellow Jackets’ 44-yard touchdown pass with two seconds remaining.

The recent struggles of the Hurricanes and Gators elevate the stakes of a game featuring programs with a combined eight national titles since Miami won its first of five in 1981.

Napier, 44, recalled the dominance of the “U” during his youth.

“Much like growing up and keeping track of University of Florida football, you go back to my middle school, high school, the early parts of my coaching career, that’s when Miami was thriving,” he said. “We certainly have a ton of respect for that.”

The familiarity among players adds another element of intensity to the rivalry.

“Anytime you’re playing an in-state opponent there’s going to be a little something extra on the line,” Napier said. “Our players know their players.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com.