UF’s long, frustrating trip from Utah ends with multi-hour detour for Gators

As if Florida football’s trip to Utah wasn’t long and frustrating enough, Friday’s return flight added insult to misery.

Bad weather in Gainesville tacked on more than three hours to the trip home following Thursday night’s 24-11 humbling loss to the No. 14 Utes.

The storm system forced pilots to divert the team’s airplane charter from Gainesville Regional Airport to Jacksonville International Airport. Passengers then waited more than an hour on the tarmac as buses mobilized from UF to ferry the traveling party back to Gainesville.

The Gators’ flight took off at 9 a.m. MST Friday to travel 2,200 miles for an estimated 3 p.m. arrival. The team instead reached the Heavener Football Training Center around 6:30 p.m.

Hurricane Idalia had already extended Florida’s first non-conference football game outside the Sunshine State since a 1991 visit to Syracuse. The storm forced UF depart Tuesday, a day early, then stay in Dallas. The Gators performed a Wednesday walkthrough at North Texas University before departing for Utah.

The Gators subsequently lost just their second season opener in 32 seasons. The 2017 team fell 33-17 to Michigan in Arlington, Texas.

Despite a subpar performance and lengthy road trip, coach Billy Napier and his players exhibited patience amid trying traveling circumstances, according to UF spokesman and fellow passenger Steve McClain.

“The overall sense I got from the players and staff and everyone involved, despite being an early trip out and extended return it was a seamless operation that was handled in a professional manner,” McClain told the Orlando Sentinel. “It would have been really easy for there to be a level of frustration, but everyone took it in stride. I attribute it to leadership in the organization both administratively and on the football staff.”

The Gators now return home for three straight games, beginning at 7:30 p..m Saturday at McNeese. A week later, UF opens the SEC season against rival Tennessee.

Florida has a laundry list of concerns to sort through after its no-show in Salt Lake City.

The Gators allowed 5 sacks and registered none, committed penalties that twice cost UF scoring chances in the red zone and later led to a Utah touchdown, and converted 1 of 13 times on third down.

“Execution. That’s the word, that’s the theme,” quarterback Graham Mertz said. “That’s what I need to see from myself. I need to hold myself accountable to that. I need to see it across the board.

“I’m going to push the guys every day. We just got to execute.”

