UF illuminates Gators’ night games in Swamp with LED lighting system

A night game in the Swamp — a time when Florida’s home field shines — just got a lot brighter and more colorful.

State-of-the-art LED lights installed around the upper perimeter of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will better illuminate the field and provide opportunities for light shows in orange and blue during games. The GeoSport Lighting system was to debut Saturday night during a visit from McNeese.

“We talked about it for a while amongst the players,” tight end Jonatham Odom said. “We were like, ‘Dude, it would be awesome if we got LED lights.’ So I’m excited to see in what fashion they’re used.

“Definitely a cool addition and thanks to anybody who donated or or made that happen because I think it’s awesome.”

Coaches and players already relished playing under the lights in one of the college football’s most celebrated environments.

“It’s different,” redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp said. “That place is electrifying. I got my first taste last year. I understand how people want to do defend that Swamp.

“It’s sacred ground.”

Built in 1930 at Florida Field, the iconic stadium is on track to undergo a significant makeover costing at least $400 million during the coming years. In the meantime, the LED lighting system was installed to spice up the game-day experience.

Alabama installed a similar system to rave reviews in 2018. Georgia did the same in 2019.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Austin Barber recalled similar lights at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium during a loss to UCF during 2021 Gasparilla Bowl.

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” he said. “It’s going to be great to see the lights, the orange and blue thing back and forth when we score.”

UF coach Billy Napier said games staged under the lights conjure memories of high school playing days and his late father, Bill, a high school coach in Georgia.

“There’s a Friday night feel,” Napier said, “for players and a lot of us who played high school football and maybe even have been around coaching high school football. That’s magnified times 10 when you’ve got a packed Swamp.”

