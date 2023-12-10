UF to hire Will Harris to head Gators’ beleaguered secondary

GAINESVILLE — Florida is expected to hire NFL assistant Will Harris to coach the Gators’ secondary after Billy Napier fired Corey Raymond following the team’s 5-7 finish, the Orlando Sentinel has learned.

Harris has served since April as an assistant secondary coach for the Los Angeles Chargers following several stops at the college level. He served as defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Georgia Southern in 2022 following four seasons coaching Washington’s defensive backs (2018-21).

The 2021 Huskies led the nation in passing yards allowed (142.9 ypg), touchdowns allowed (6) and yards yielded per attempt (5.4). The 2020 team allowed 5 touchdowns, third nationally, and an average of 185 yards (13th).

A native of Pasadena, Calif., Harris played at USC from 2005-09 for Pete Carroll and has no connection to the Gators’ coaching staff. Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley did work with Napier in 2011 and 2016 at Alabama, where Ansley were a graduate assistant (2010-11) and defensive backs coach (2016-17) for Nick Saban.

Harris, who turns 37 Dec. 29, will inherit the SEC’s ninth-ranked pass defense. The Gators generated a league-low 3 interceptions and allowed a league-high 25 completions of 30 yards or longer, including a 70-yard touchdown to Utah’s Money Parks on UF’s first defensive snap of the 2023 season.

Much was expected of veteran cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. but struggled much of the season. The three-year starter allowed 4 touchdowns and committed a pass interference in the end zone at Miami, but ended 2023 with 3 pass breakups during a Nov. 25 loss to FSU. The former 5-star recruit out of Miami is expected to leave early for the 2024 NFL draft.

Former Georgia transfer Jalen Kimber, who started 11 games, has a year of eligibility. But the redshirt junior was inconsistent in coverage and struggled with tackling. Devin Moore battled injuries and appeared in just seven games, but the 6-foot-3 sophomore might have the most upside among returners.

Meanwhile, true freshman Ja’Keem Jackson of Kissimmee appeared in 11 games and played during key moments, but allowed a 55-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee and 52-yard completion against Vanderbilt to set up a score. First-year freshman Dijon Johnson of Tampa was a highly touted prospect who changed his commitment from Ohio State, but played primarily on special teams.

