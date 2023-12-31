UF football transfer tracker: LB Scooby Williams 20th player to leave Gators

GAINESVILLE — Florida starting linebacker Scooby Williams became the 20th scholarship player to seek other opportunities following the Gators’ 5-7 finish and subsequent roster overhaul entering coach Billy Napier’s pivotal third season.

Williams started 10 of 12 games, recording 53 tackles, including 4 for loss (1 sack), and forced 2 fumbles. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound was among the top-rated edge rushers in the 2021 class, but moved to inside linebacker where his speed caused matchup problems but his inexperience led him to struggle handling blockers.

The redshirt sophomore has two more years of eligibility remaining.

Williams’ decision comes on a busy weekend in the portal. Nickel back Jaydon Hill and guard Micah Mazzccua transferred late last week.

Hill started 25 games at UF, including 11 at the team’s STAR position in 2023. He thrived there, with a career-high 39 tackles, including 4 for loss (2 sacks) and 4 pass breakups in 12 games. But his career ended when officials ejected him for targeting Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker as he slid at the end of a run during the Gators’ 24-15 loss to the Seminoles Nov. 25 in the Swamp on Senior Night.

Hill’s loss was not unexpected, given he signed in 2019 and appeared destined to attempt to play professionally. But the redshirt junior could have returned using the NCAA’s COVID waiver to bolster the secondary rather than play a sixth season at another school.

Much was expected from Mazzccua after he transferred from Baylor in January 2023. He’d started 19 games the previous two seasons, but arrived with a shoulder injury requiring surgery last March and considered leaving UF.

Instead, he returned in fall camp and started 11 games at right guard, missing only a Sept. 23 win against Charlotte while he served a suspension for his role in a fight at the end of the Gators’ Sept. 16 win against Tennessee. Mazzccua took part in Senior Day Nov. 25 prior to UF’s 24-15 loss to Florida State yet still could have returned for a final college season.

Even with Mazzccua’s departure, the Gators have a potential logjam at guard. Starter Richie Leonard IV is expected back while freshman backup Knijeah Harris is poised to emerge. Meanwhile, Alabama transfer Damieon George committed 8 penalties on the right side, but the 6-6, 350-pound redshirt sophomore appears better suited to play guard. Massive redshirt sophomore Kamryn Waites also might be better inside than outside.

The 6-foot-8, 365-pound Louisiana transfer stated the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl at right guard but struggled in place of All-American O’Cyrus Torrence, who chose not to play in the game.

The 2023 Gators were vulnerable in the trenches on both sides during a 5-7 season.

Coach Billy Napier and his staff have bolstered the Gators’ beleaguered lines with experienced transfers Joey Slackman and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.

UF also received a commitment from top junior college edge player Brien Taylor Jr. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Houston native played the past two seasons at Blinn C.C., where he rose to become the nation’s No. 3 JUCO defensive line prospect and No. 10 overall prospect, per 247Sports.

Florida managed just 22 sacks, more than just two SEC teams, and allowed 39, more than just three of the league’s 14 squads.

The lack of a consistent pass rush left the Gators’ secondary vulnerable. UF allowed 18 completions of more than 40 yards, most in the nation, and managed just 3 interceptions to tie with Temple for the fewest among 133 FBS teams.

Besides losing Hill, the Orlando Sentinel learned last week that Florida veteran cornerback Jalen Kimber entered the portal after he started started 11 games in 2023. Kimber, who transferred from Georgia after the 2021 season, announced he’ll transfer to Louisville but plans to get his degree during the spring semester at UF. The move followed the addition of Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges, who became the third commitment from the transfer portal in roughly 24 hours.

On the other side of the ball, the Gators’ run game, the backbone of Napier’s attack, also tailed off behind shaky play up front. UF averaged 4.27 yards per carry a season after tallying 5.51 in 2022.

Promising defensive tackles Chris McClellan, a sophomore, and Will Norman, a top recruit in 2023, entered the portal. Veteran edge rusher Princely Umanmielen transferred to Ole Miss after he posted career-highs with 11.5 tackles for loss, including 7 sacks.

The biggest loss, however, was tailback Trevor Etienne. The sophomore entered the portal Dec. 7, delivering a major blow to Napier’s offense and rebuilding efforts.

In a cruel transfer portal twist, Etienne signed with rival Georgia, the Gators’ opponent Nov. 2 in Jacksonville.

Napier, who is 11-14 at UF, prefers to build his program with recruiting at the high school level while filling gaps with the transfer portal. The Gators’ signed 18 players Dec. 20 to the nation’s No. 16 class, which had risen to No. 3 entering the season.

The 44-year-old said the shift to the portal is akin to the NFL model of roster building. The portal debuted Oct. 15, 2018, as a compliance tool to help schools manage and streamline the transfer process for athletes and institutions.

“You want to build your team through the draft [recruiting],” Napier said. “You want to add quality players through free agency [transfer portal] that fit and maybe fill needs. That’s the approach that we’ve taken. That’s the approach we’ll continue to take.

“It’s almost like the old junior college model. You used to go get players at positions where you had depth issues or you needed a significant impact player. This game has evolved, and now the portal provides that.”

Scooby Williams

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

Resumé: The Birmingham, Ala., native was a high 4-star prospect rated the nation’s No. 4 edge rusher and No. 51 overall prospect in 2021.

Role: Williams came on during third year in Gainesville. He tallied 53 tackles, including 4 for loss (1 sack), and forced 2 fumbles after he managed just. 13 stops in 13 appearances in 2021-22.

Outlook: Leading tackler Shemar James’ return for a third season, fifth-year player Derek Wingo’s emergence and the arrival of highly touted first-year freshmen Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles gives UF options at linebacker.

Jaydon Hill

Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds

Resumé: The Huntsville, Ala., native was a 4-star prospect rated the nation’s No. 18 cornerback and No. 187 overall prospect in 2019 despite missing his senior season at Bob Jones High School after tearing his ACL.

Role: Hill started 25 games at UF, including 5 in 2020, 9 in 2022 and 11 at the team’s STAR position in 2023. He thrived last season, recording 39 tackles, including 4 for loss and 4 pass breakups in 12 games. Hill missed the 2021 season after injuring his knee a second time and also battled an injury prior to the 2022 season.

Outlook: The redshirt junior did not figure in the Gators’ plans but could have returned for a sixth season. His departure paves the way for sophomore Sharif Denson to moving in the starting role at the STAR position.

Micah Mazzccua

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 331 pounds

Resumé: The Philadelphia native was a 3-star prospect considered just the nation’s 108th interior offensive line prospect, per 247Sports. He ranks 11th among available transfer guards, and No. 108 overall.

Role: Mazzccua has started 30 games the past three seasons, including 11 in 2023 during his only season at UF.

Outlook: Leonard, Harris, George and Waites give UF options in the interior.

Trikweze Bridges

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 198 pounds

Resumé: The Lanett, Ala., native was the No. 38 safety prospect and No. 468 prospect overall in 2019, according to 247Sports. He ranked the No. 9 among cornerbacks and No. 102 overall in the Web site’s NCAA transfer portal rankings.

Role: During four seasons in Eugene, he appeared in 42 games, including 17 starts. He finished with 91 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, 4 interceptions, 9 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. In 2022, Pro Football Focus named him to the All-Pac-12 third team.

Outlook: Bridges joins a secondary looking to replace starting safety Miguel Mitchell and backup Kamari Wilson, the top recruit in the 2022 class. Three-year starting cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. could leave for the NFL draft, while Kimber has one year of eligibility remaining but was replaced by sophomore Devin Moore late in the season. True freshman Ja’Keem Jackson should have a much larger role in 2024 after seeing significant time in 2023.

Jalen Kimber

Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds

Resumé: The Arlington, Texas, native was the No. 7 cornerback prospect and No. 71 prospect overall in 2020, according to 247Sports.

Role: Kimber finished last year with 23 tackles, 5 passes defended and a forced fumble last season. During two seasons in Gainesville, he appeared 25 games, tallying 36 tackles, 7 passes defended, an interception, fumble recovery and forced fumble.

Outlook: Kimber’s departures leaves Moore, Jackson and Marshall as the top three returners at cornerback if Marshall returns for his senior season. Bridges also will join the mix. Sarasota 3-star prospect Teddy Foster signed Dec. 20.

Joey Slackman

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

Resumé: The Commack, N.Y,, product was first-team All-State in 2018 but ultimately unranked out of high school in the 2019 class. But he developed in college to become the No. 3 defensive line prospect and No. 27 overall transfer available, per 247Sports.

Role: Slackman was deemed one of the top available defensive transfers. He was the 2023 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year after recording 50 tackles, with 12 for loss — 4 of them sacks — to give him 97 stops, including 21.5 for loss (8 sacks) the past two seasons.

Outlook: The departures of McClellan and Norman undercut the Gators’ depth. Veteran Cam Jackson announced he’ll return for his senior season, while fellow starter Caleb Banks is expected back. Fellow redshirt freshman Jamari Lyons also should return. Officials ejected Lyons for spitting during the second quarterback against FSU. Massive nose tackle Des Watson is expected back for his fourth season.

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds

Resumé: The Harbor City, Calif., product was a 3-star recruiting 247Sports ranked the nation’s No. 163 offensive tackle prospect in 2019.

Role: Crenshaw-Dickson, 6-6 and 310 pounds, started 37 games the past three seasons for San Diego State. He started 18 games at left tackle and 19 at right tackle, including 14 times in 2021 when he allowed just 1 sack.

Outlook: Crenshaw-Dickson is one of the only pure offensive tackles on Florida’s roster. Redshirt sophomore Austin Barber switched from the right to left side. While athletic, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Jacksonville native was more effective in 2022. George’s struggles could necessitate a move inside after he struggled as the starter on the right side.

Trevor Etienne

Vitals: 5-foot-9, 205 pounds

Resumé: The Jennings, La., native was a 4-star recruit who quickly exceeded expectations as the nation’s No. 46 running back prospect in 2022, according to 247Sports.

Role: While sharing the workload with junior Montrell Johnson Jr, Etienne scored a team-high 9 touchdowns and led UF with 68.45 rushing yards per game and a 5.7 average on 131 carries in 2023. Johnson averaged 68.08 yards and 5.4 per on 152 carries while scoring 6 touchdowns. He finished his UF career with 1,472 yards on 249 carries (5.9 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. He also recorded 30 receptions for 238 yards and a score while averaging 24.8 yards on 26 kickoff returns.

Outlook: Johnson now will enter his senior season in a bell cow role. Sophomore Treyaun Webb could best capitalize on Etienne’s departure. Tulane transfer Cam Carroll missed 2023 with a knee injury, but could provide a pass-catching threat along with hard-nosed running ability. UF signed two running backs Dec. 20. Kahnen Daniels was named Mississippi Class 5A Mr. Football after he rushed for 2,737 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023. Georgia versatile 3-star tailback Jadan Baugh compiled 1,583 rushing yards on 113 carries, had 28 catches for 531 yards and tallied 54 tackles and 6 interceptions.

Princely Umanmielen

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

Resumé: The Manor, Texas, native ranked No. 11 among strong-side defensive ends in the 2020 class and No. 243 overall, according to 247Sports.

Role: Umanmielen in 19 games his first two seasons at UF, including all 13 in 2021, collecting 17 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a redshirt freshman. He started 11 games in 2022, but emerged as a key factor following the dismissal of Brenton Cox Jr. the week before a visit to Texas A&M. He registered 3 tackles, 2 for loss (a sack) during the Gators’ win against the Aggies to spark a solid November featuring 16 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 4 hurries. In 2023, he posted career-highs with 11.5 tackles for loss, including 7 sacks, and matched his 2022 total with 39 tackles.

Outlook: Umanmielen’s production will be missed, but the Gators could replace it with some promising young edge players, led by Kelby Collins and TJ Searcy. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Collins tallied 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 hurries and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Searcy inished with 26 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 2 hurries and a forced fumble. Projected 2023 starter Justus Boone also will factor after he missed the season following an ACL tear in fall camp. Top recruit LJ McCray of Daytona Beach Mainland has the potential to play early while freshman Kamran James of Orlando has the length (6-6, 270) and first step to impact in 2024. Umanmielen will get a chance to see how the Gators’ young pass rushers evolve. He signed with Ole Miss and will return Nov. 23 to the Swamp during UF’ Senior Night.

Brien Taylor Jr.

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds

Resumé: The Houston native played the past two seasons at Blinn C.C., where he rose to become the nation’s No. 3 JUCO defensive line prospect and No. 10 overall prospect, per 247Sports.

Role: He had 39 tackles, including 9.5 for loss (2 sacks) the past two seasons.

Outlook: Taylor will join a young crop of edge players, including Collins, Searcy and James. Big things are expected of 2024 commit LJ McCray, but the Daytona Mainland star and 5-star prospect must develop the strength to effectively transition to college.

Chimere Dike

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Resumé: Dike was the nation’s No. 63 receiver prospect in the 2020 class and No. 46 in the 247Sports transfer rankings.

Role: The Waukesha, Wisc., native appeared in 44 games during four seasons, including 21 starts. He totaled 97 receptions for 1,478 yards and 9 touchdowns, enjoying his best success before Mertz transferred to Florida. Dikes managed just 19 grabs for 328 yards and a score in 2023. In 2022, he was named honorable mention with 47 catches for 689 yards and 6 touchdowns teaming with Mertz.

Outlook: Eugene Wilson will anchor the receiving corps after a productive season as a true freshmen ending with a team-high 6 touchdown catches to go with 61 catches for 538 yards. Redshirt sophomore Kahliel Jackson totaled 21 catches for 251 yards and a touchdown. Andy Jean and Aidan Mizell will push to for a role after disappointing debut seasons at UF.

Chris McClellan

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds

Resumé: McClellan originally committed to Dan Mullen, but Napier prioritized signing the top-rated player in Oklahoma . McClellan was the nation’s No. 90 overall player and No. 12 defensive lineman, per 247Sports.

Role: He appeared in all 13 games in 2022, recording 23 tackles, 2.5 for loss (1.5 sacks), a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry. McClellan pushed for a more significant role in 2023 by adding 15 pounds during the offseason. He seemed to lose some explosiveness, despite matching his tackle total with 23, including 1 for loss.

Outlook: McClellan signed with Missouri after he became the second young interior linemen, joining Norman, to leave UF since Napier fired defensive line coach Sean Spencer. The departures place a heavier load on Jackson, Banks, Slackman and Lyons.

Miguel Mitchell

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

Resumé: The Oxford, Ala., native was a 3-star prospect in the 2022 class rated the No. 64 “athlete,” by 247Sports.

Role: Mitchell earned a starting role in 2023, appearing in 11 games while recording 37 tackles, 2 pass breakups and an interception. In 2022, he played in all 13 games, including his first start during a 38-6 win over South Carolina. He finished the year with 15 tackles, one for a loss, and a forced fumble.

Outlook: The Gators’ secondary can ill afford to lose experienced players. Mitchell lined up alongside proimising true freshman Jordan Castell. Fellow first-year player Bryce Thornton saw significant action during the season’s second half.

Max Brown

Vitals: 6-foot-1 ½, 212 pounds

Resumé: The Tulsa, Okla., native played football and baseball at Lincoln Christian High School and ranked No. 35 among quarterbacks in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

Role: Brown arrived as a project and did not play in 2022 and redshirted. After seeing minimal action, he stepped in for injured starter Graham Mertz and nearly led the Gators to an upset Nov. 18 at No. 9 Missouri. Brown passed for 56 yards, including a clutch fourth-and-4 hook-up with Kahleil Jackson, and ran for 42 more as he caught the Tigers’ defense flat-footed.

Brown subsequently made his first career start last Saturday against the unbeaten Seminoles. But he struggled behind a shaky offensive line facing FSU’s speedy defense. He finished 9 of 16 for 86 yards and an interception and suffered six sacks.

“It’s tough going out on that note,” he said.

Outlook: Brown signed with Charlotte. His departure Mertz, who has one year remaining, 5-star quarterback DJ Lagway, and Jack Miller III, a former Ohio State transfer out all season with an injury, as the team’s scholarship quarterbacks.

Kamari Wilson

Vitals: 6-foot, 210 pounds

Resumé: At the time he signed, Wilson was a 5-star prospect, the top recruit in UF’s 2022 class, and the nation’s No. 2 safety and No. 28 overall player, per 247Sports. He was a rare get from IMG Academy expected to open doors to the Bradenton-based football factory.

Role: Wilson played in all 13 games in 2022, including two starts. He recorded 39 tackles, 1.5 for a loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Expected to earn a starting role, he was beaten out by Castell and Mitchell. Wilson appeared in three games and managed 1 tackle.

Outlook:The Fort Pierce native signed with Arizona State.

Will Norman

Vitals: 6-3 ½, 293 pounds

Resumé: Norman was the nation’s No. 195 recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings and No. 23 defensive lineman. The New Jersey native was an Under Armor All-American.

Role: Norman appeared in just four games and tallied a single tackle.

Outlook: Norman was highly recruited in all corners, choosing UF over Auburn, Arizona State and Boston College.

Jonathan Odom

Vitals: 6-5 ¼, 249 pounds

Resumé: A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Odom was 3-star prospect from Tampa Jesuit ranked the nation’s No. 52 tight end prospect. Odom finished his UF career with 16 receptions for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns in 25 games.

Role: He redshirted as a true freshmen and saw occasional snaps as a blocker in 2021. In 2022, Odom found a role as a pass-catcher, recording 2 touchdowns over the final four games before he tore his ACL during the Las Vegas Bowl loss to Oregon State last December. He recovered quickly to return during fall camp. Odom caught 4 passes for a 46 yards in Week 1 at Utah. He appeared just three more games before a concussion in Week 5 at Kentucky ended his season.

Outlook: Odom, the son of former Gators’ All-American lineman Jason Odom, signed with Eastern Michigan.

Caleb Douglas

Vitals: 6-3, 200 pounds

Resumé: A native of Missouri City, Texas, Douglas was the No. 71 receiver and No. 464 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He had 21 catches, 308 yards, and 3 touchdowns at UF in 13 games, including seven starts.

Role: Douglas signed with Texas Tech. He started two games during eight appearances in 2022 to set himself up for a starting job in 2023. The rangy sophomore responded with 11 catches for 133 yards until he broke his leg at the end of a 34-yard catch during a Week 5 loss at Kentucky. Douglas opened the season with at Utah with a career-high 4 receptions for 42 yards and 19-yard touchdown from Mertz.

Outlook: Douglas has the size, leaping ability and catch radius to be a coveted transfer, but must eliminate a tendency to drop passes.

Adam Mihalek

Vitals: 6-2, 202 pounds

Resumé: Mihalek was a walk-on in 2021, but earned the starting job as redshirt freshman in 2022 and earned a scholarship.

Role:The Tampa native converted 14 field goals in 21 tries, was 42 of 43 on extra-point tries during 13 games in 2022. But he missed 2 of 3 field goals and an extra point early in 2023 to lose his job to Trey Smack.

Outlook: Mihalek’s experience should entice someone given the challenge of finding kickers at the college level.

Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman

Vitals: 6-foot, 200 pounds

Resumé: Chiaokhiao-Bowman transferred to Florida ahead of the 2022 season from Independence (Kan.) Community College.

Role: The Minneapolis, Minn., native became an immediate contributor on special teams presence and posted 7 receptions for 138 yards in nine games. In 2023 as a sophomore, Chiaokhiao-Bowman made just two appearances, both on special teams against Missouri and Florida State. He finished with a tackle.

Outlook: Chiaokhiao-Bowman’s role could fall to myriad players.

Jalen Farmer

Vitals: 6-5, 310 pounds

Resumé: Farmer was the nation’s No. 35 interior offensive line prospect in 2022. 247Sports rated him No. 15 among transfers before he signed with Kentucky.

Role: Farmer battled injuries during his two years at UF. He appeared in two games in 2022 but needed surgery to an upper-body injury to prevent him from a larger role in the Las Vegas Bowl after All-American guard O’Cyrus Torrence opted out. Farmer did not return until 2023 fall camp. He appeared in just two games, McNeese State and Vanderbilt.

Outlook: The Gators could have a logjam at guard, with starter Richie Leonard IV expected back and freshman backup Knijeah Harris poised to emerge. Waites also could move inside from tackle while George proved even less suited to play tackle.

Jordan Herman

Vitals: 6-8, 375 pounds

Resumé: Herman transferred from Butler Community College in Kansas prior to the 2022 season.

Role: He appeared in three games at UF, including just one in 2023, exclusively at left tackle.

Outlook: Herman was an intriguing prospect who did not pan out. UF redshirt sophomores Barber and George as starting tackles, though Georgia could be better suited playing inside after Crenshaw-Dickson’s addition.

Andrew Savaiinaea

Vitals: 6-3, 270 pounds

Resumé: Enrolled as a defensive end pegged the No. 95 lineman in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Role: The Graham, Wash. native moved to tight end to address depth concerns. He appeared in one game at UF, Sept. 23 against Charlotte in Week 4.

Outlook: Savaiinaea could not get on the field because of the presence of Odom and emergence of redshirt freshmen Arlis Boardingham and Hayden Hansen.

Keenan Landry

Vitals: 6-1, 305 pounds

Resumé: Landry joined the Gators as a preferred walk-on in 2022 after he transferred Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he made 31 tackles, including a sack, in 2021.

Role: A former teammate in Jennings, La, with Etienne, earned a scholarship this past October. He made three appearances at UF, including two in 2023.

Outlook: Landry faced a logjam ahead of him with Jackson, Banks, Lyons and Watson. He signed with Louisiana Tech.

Jadarrius Perkins

Vitals: 6-foot, 186 pounds

Resumé: Transferred to Florida ahead of the 2021 season after spending the spring at Missouri, where he landed after two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Role: The Hattiesburg, Miss., native tallied 40 tackles, including 3 for loss, an interception and 3 pass breakups in 23 appearances.

Outlook: Expected to be a key contributor at nickel back, Perkins entered the transfer portal a Week 1 loss at Utah.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com