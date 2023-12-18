UF football transfer tracker: Gators add to lines with Joey Slackman, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

GAINESVILLE — Florida has bolstered the Gators’ beleaguered lines of scrimmage with experienced transfers Joey Slackman and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson.

Slackman, a defensive tackle, was the 2023 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year for Penn and deemed one of the top defensive players in the NCAA transfer portal. Crenshaw-Dickson started 36 games the past three seasons for San Diego State.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Slackman registered 50 tackles, with 12 for loss — 4 of them sacks.

He told ESPN.com thatcoach Billy Napier and his staff “did the best job of building that relationship with me and explaining to me how I would fit into their defense and how I can help them not just win on the field with my football play, but as a leader.”

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Crenshaw-Dickson started 18 games at left tackle and 19 at right tackle, including 14 times in 2021 when he allowed just 1 sack.

UF also received a commitment last week from top junior college edge player Brien Taylor Jr. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Houston native played the past two seasons at Blinn C.C., where he rose to become the nation’s No. 3 JUCO defensive line prospect and No. 10 overall prospect, per 247Sports.

In a strange twist, former UF starting right tackle Michael Tarquin could return to Gainesville after a season at USC, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Ocala native started seven games in 2022 but also suffered a Week 2 foot injury that held him back.

The 2023 Gators struggled in the trenches on both sides during a 5-7 season.

Florida managed just 22 sacks, more than just two SEC teams, and allowed 39, more than just three of the league’s 14 squads.

The lack of a consistent pass rush left the Gators’ secondary vulnerable. UF allowed 18 completions of more than 40 yards, most in the nation, and managed just 3 interceptions, tied with Temple for the fewest among 133 FBS teams.

The Gators’ run game, the backbone of Napier’s attack, also tailed off, averaging 4.27 yards per carry a season after tallying 5.51 yards per rush.

Promising defensive tackles Chris McClellan, a sophomore, and Will Norman, a top recruit in 2023, entered the portal. Veteran edge rusher Princely Umanmielen transferred to Ole Miss after he posted career-highs with 11.5 tackles for loss, including 7 sacks.

The biggest loss, however, was tailback Trevor Etienne. The sophomore entered the portal Dec. 7, delivering a major blow to Napier’s offense and rebuilding efforts.

Etienne scored a team-high 9 touchdowns and had three straight games in November with more than 100 yards from scrimmage to earn his first career start during a 24-15 loss Nov. 25 to Florida State.

Napier, who is 11-14 at UF, prefers to build his program with recruiting at the high school level while filling gaps with the transfer portal. National Signing Day is Dec. 20.

The 44-year-old likens the shift in approach to the NFL model. The portal debuted Oct. 15, 2018, as a compliance tool to help schools manage and streamline the transfer process for athletes and institutions.

“You want to build your team through the draft [recruiting],” Napier said. “You want to add quality players through free agency [transfer portal] that fit and maybe fill needs. That’s the approach that we’ve taken. That’s the approach we’ll continue to take.

“It’s almost like the old junior college model. You used to go get players at positions where you had depth issues or you needed a significant impact player. This game has evolved, and now the portal provides that.”

Trevor Etienne

Vitals: 5-foot-9, 205 pounds

Resumé: The Jennings, La., native was a 4-star recruit who quickly exceeded expectations as the nation’s No. 46 running back prospect in 2022, according to 247Sports.

Role: While sharing the workload with junior Montrell Johnson Jr, Etienne scored a team-high 9 touchdowns and led UF with 68.45 rushing yards per game and a 5.7 average on 131 carries in 2023. Johnson averaged 68.08 yards and 5.4 per on 152 carries while scoring 6 touchdowns. He finished his UF career with 1,472 yards on 249 carries (5.9 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. He also recorded 30 receptions for 238 yards and a score while averaging 24.8 yards on 26 kickoff returns.

Outlook: Johnson will enter his senior season in a bell cow role. Sophomore Treyaun Webb could best capitalize on Etienne’s departure. Tulane transfer Cam Carroll missed 2023 with a knee injury, but could provide a pass-catching threat along with hard-nosed running ability. The 6-foot, 225-pound Carroll had 1,638 career yards rushing and 19 touchdowns on 312 attempts at Tulane, highlighted by 741 yards and 12 scores in 2020. Kahnen Daniels, the nation’s No. 28 running back prospect, is committed to the 2024 class.

Princely Umanmielen

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

Resumé: The Manor, Texas, native ranked No. 11 among strong-side defensive ends in the 2020 class and No. 243 overall, according to 247Sports.

Role: Umanmielen in 19 games his first two seasons at UF, including all 13 in 2021, collecting 17 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a redshirt freshman. He started 11 games in 2022, but emerged as a key factor following the dismissal of Brenton Cox Jr. the week before a visit to Texas A&M. He registered 3 tackles, 2 for loss (a sack) during the Gators’ win against the Aggies to spark a solid November featuring 16 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 4 hurries. In 2023, he posted career-highs with 11.5 tackles for loss, including 7 sacks, and matched his 2022 total with 39 tackles.

Outlook: Umanmielen’s production will be missed, but the Gators could replace it with some promising young edge players, led by Kelby Collins and TJ Searcy. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Collins tallied 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 4 hurries and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Searcy inished with 26 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 2 hurries and a forced fumble. Projected 2023 starter Justus Boone also will factor after he missed the season following an ACL tear in fall camp. Top recruit LJ McCray of Daytona Beach Mainland has the potential to play early while freshman Kamran James of Orlando has the length (6-6, 270) and first step to impact in 2024.

Chris McClellan

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 320 pounds

Resumé: McClellan originally committed to Dan Mullen, but Napier prioritized signing the top-rated player in Oklahoma . McClellan was the nation’s No. 90 overall player and No. 12 defensive lineman, per 247Sports.

Role: He appeared in all 13 games in 2022, recording 23 tackles, 2.5 for loss (1.5 sacks), a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry. McClellan pushed for a more significant role in 2023 by adding 15 pounds during the offseason. He seemed to lose some explosiveness, despite matching his tackle total with 23, including 1 for loss.

Outlook: McClellan is the second young interior linemen, joining Norman, to leave UF since Napier fired defensive line coach Sean Spencer. The departures undercut the Gators’ depth. Veteran Cam Jackson announced he’ll return for his senior season, while fellow starter Caleb Banks is expected back. Fellow redshirt freshman Jamari Lyons also should return. Officials ejected Lyons for spitting during the second quarterback against FSU.

Miguel Mitchell

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

Resumé: The Oxford, Ala., native was a 3-star prospect in the 2022 class rated the No. 64 “athlete,” by 247Sports.

Role: Mitchell earned a starting role in 2023, appearing in 11 games while recording 37 tackles, 2 pass breakups and an interception. In 2022, he played in all 13 games, including his first start during a 38-6 win over South Carolina. He finished the year with 15 tackles, one for a loss, and a forced fumble.

Outlook: The Gators’ secondary can ill afford to lose experienced players. Mitchell lined up alongside proimising true freshman Jordan Castell. Fellow first-year player Bryce Thornton saw significant action during the season’s second half.

Max Brown

Vitals: 6-foot-1 ½, 212 pounds

Resumé: The Tulsa, Okla., native played football and baseball at Lincoln Christian High School and ranked No. 35 among quarterbacks in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

Role: Brown arrived as a project and did not play in 2022 and redshirted. After seeing minimal action, he stepped in for injured starter Graham Mertz and nearly led the Gators to an upset Nov. 18 at No. 9 Missouri. Brown passed for 56 yards, including a clutch fourth-and-4 hook-up with Kahleil Jackson, and ran for 42 more as he caught the Tigers’ defense flat-footed.

Brown subsequently made his first career start last Saturday against the unbeaten Seminoles. But he struggled behind a shaky offensive line facing FSU’s speedy defense. He finished 9 of 16 for 86 yards and an interception and suffered six sacks.

“It’s tough going out on that note,” he said.

Outlook: Brown has three years of remaining eligibility. As for the Gators, Mertz has one year left to play while 5-star quarterback DJ Lagway is expected to sign Dec. 20. Jack Miller III, a former Ohio State transfer out all season with an injury, is the other remaining scholarship quarterback.

Kamari Wilson

Vitals: 6-foot, 210 pounds

Resumé: At the time he signed, Wilson was a 5-star prospect, the top recruit in UF’s 2022 class, and the nation’s No. 2 safety and No. 28 overall player, per 247Sports. He was a rare get from IMG Academy expected to open doors to the Bradenton-based football factory.

Role: Wilson played in all 13 games in 2022, including two starts. He recorded 39 tackles, 1.5 for a loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Expected to earn a starting role, he was beaten out by Castell and Mitchell. Wilson appeared in three games and managed 1 tackle.

Outlook:The Fort Pierce native signed with Arizona State.

Will Norman

Vitals: 6-3 ½, 293 pounds

Resumé: Norman was the nation’s No. 195 recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings and No. 23 defensive lineman. The New Jersey native was an Under Armor All-American.

Role: Norman appeared in just four games and tallied a single tackle.

Outlook: Norman was highly recruited in all corners, choosing UF over Auburn, Arizona State and Boston College.

Jonathan Odom

Vitals: 6-5 ¼, 249 pounds

Resumé: A member of the 2020 recruiting class, Odom was 3-star prospect from Tampa Jesuit ranked the nation’s No. 52 tight end prospect. Odom finished his UF career with 16 receptions for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns in 25 games.

Role: He redshirted as a true freshmen and saw occasional snaps as a blocker in 2021. In 2022, Odom found a role as a pass-catcher, recording 2 touchdowns over the final four games before he tore his ACL during the Las Vegas Bowl loss to Oregon State last December. He recovered quickly to return during fall camp. Odom caught 4 passes for a 46 yards in Week 1 at Utah. He appeared just three more games before a concussion in Week 5 at Kentucky ended his season.

Outlook: Odom, the son of former Gators’ All-American lineman Jason Odom, should have options in a league a level below the SEC.

Caleb Douglas

Vitals: 6-3, 200 pounds

Resumé: A native of Missouri City, Texas, Douglas was the No. 71 receiver and No. 464 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He had 21 catches, 308 yards, and 3 touchdowns at UF in 13 games, including seven starts.

Role: Douglas started two games during eight appearances in 2022 to set himself up for a starting job in 2023. The rangy sophomore responded with 11 catches for 133 yards until he broke his leg at the end of a 34-yard catch during a Week 5 loss at Kentucky. Douglas opened the season with at Utah with a career-high 4 receptions for 42 yards and 19-yard touchdown from Mertz.

Outlook: Douglas has the size, leaping ability and catch radius to be a coveted transfer, but must eliminate a tendency to drop passes.

Adam Mihalek

Vitals: 6-2, 202 pounds

Resumé: Mihalek was a walk-on in 2021, but earned the starting job as redshirt freshman in 2022 and earned a scholarship.

Role:The Tampa native converted 14 field goals in 21 tries, was 42 of 43 on extra-point tries during 13 games in 2022. But he missed 2 of 3 field goals and an extra point early in 2023 to lose his job to Trey Smack.

Outlook: Mihalek’s experience should entice someone given the challenge of finding kickers at the college level.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com