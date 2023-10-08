Can UF football QB Graham Mertz withstand punishment? Three questions following Vandy win

Florida football is continuing its growth process throughout the 2023 season, relying on younger players through the grind of a conference schedule.

The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC) took another positive step in a 38-14 win over Vanderbilt, putting away the Commodores by outscoring them 10-0 in the fourth quarter. Florida dominated both lines of scrimmage, outrushing Vanderbilt 215-16 after being outgained 329-69 on the ground the week before at Kentucky.

"That wasn't the Gator standard that we played to last week in Lexington, and we just wanted to get that bad taste out of our mouth this week and weeks after that, as well," Florida linebacker Shemar James said.

James led a UF defense that held Vanderbilt to a combined 1 of 13 on third- and fourth-down conversions. On offense, Florida was a combined 6 of 13 on third- and fourth-down conversions and 6 of 6 on scoring in the red zone, with five TDs and a field goal.

"This game requires mental toughness, certainly playing in the SEC," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "I do think that every week is a new week, and sometimes you don't play the way you want to play. You've got to get up off the mat, you've got to go back in the ring as a competitor."

Here are three questions for the Gators coming off their win over the Commodores.

Can Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz continue to get back up after getting hit?

Mertz was sacked three more times against Vanderbilt on Saturday and has been sacked 15 times this season. Early in the second half, Mertz left the game briefly for two plays after being sacked with a leg issue but returned for the following series. "Just got hit a little weird, landed a little weird," Mertz said. "I felt fine. It was just a little weird landing, so I just wanted to make sure I was all right." Napier said at times Mertz is holding on to the ball too long, which has led to some of the sacks this season. "We took a sack on like second-and-1 today. I'm about to break my headset," Napier said. "I think he holds -- he's really critical of himself. He wants to do everything exactly the right way. Very coachable, a pleasure to coach, and I do think he's a competitor. I think he showed some toughness. I think the players respect that."

Can UF football get more heat on the quarterback to help its young secondary?

Florida started two true freshmen at safety -- Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton -- due to Miguel Mitchell being out with an injury. Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals burned the Florida secondary on a couple of big passing plays and finished with 276 yards passing and 2 TDs. Seals still had plenty of time to throw though, because UF generated just two sacks, one coming by defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp at the end of the first half. UF's nine sacks on the season are tied for last in the SEC. "We're moving pretty well, probably not as fast as we want to be," Sapp said. "I feel like we're making progress."

How can the Florida Gators bottle home performances and take them to the road?

Florida is 4-0 at The Swamp this season and 0-2 away from its home stadium. Overall, the Gators are 1-7 away from Florida Field in Napier's two seasons. "We've had two road losses," Mertz said. "I think back to those games, and the big thing was we didn't start fast, and we didn't execute." Napier said starting fast next week at South Carolina will be important, along with communication. Florida was flagged for critical procedural penalties in its losses at Utah and at Kentucky. "You've got to solve the operating in that environment, right, the communication element, and then ultimately it comes down to execution," Napier said. "I think we know when we play bad, we know why."

