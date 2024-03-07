UF football QB D.J. Lagway hits receiver in stride

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein as the duo go behind the scenes on the biggest NFL stories. The duo kick things off with Dak Prescott's contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys and whether or not we could see something get done soon. The franchise tag deadline has come and gone, and Jori sees some clear winners and losers. Fitz and Jori point out Chris Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as winners, while the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, the New York Giants and the free agent running backs are losers. Later, Fitz and Jori put quarterback-needy teams under the spotlight as they determine their level of trust in the franchises to execute their quarterback plan this offseason. They discuss the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.