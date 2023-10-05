Was UF football defensive performance against UK an aberration, or sign of things to come?

Defensively, Florida football entered its matchup last week against Kentucky with bravado, ranked first in the SEC and fifth in the country in yards allowed after impressive performances against McNeese State, Tennessee and Charlotte.

But little went right for UF's defense in its 33-14 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday. The front seven for the Florida Gators failed to stop the run, as UK gashed the Gators for 329 yards and 9.1 per carry. There were missed tackles and bad angles taken in pursuit of star UK running back Ray Davis, who rushed for 280 yards and 3 TDs.

"We came out a little flat," Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber said. "Could have come out better and executed a little bit better, tackled better. We have to take ownership of what happened. It was unacceptable, and we're going to put our head down and keep working to move forward."

How UF's defense responds to its worst effort of the season could dictate how the rest of the 2023 season unfolds. With an offense that's struggling to score points with head coach Billy Napier calling the plays, Florida may need consistent defensive efforts similar to the first four weeks of the season to pull out close games.

"We’ve played better defense," Napier said. "Much like I’ve told you before, the challenges are ahead. (Kentucky) is a good example of that. Good slice of humble pie. Ultimately, we got to play with better urgency. We have to strike blockers, we have to fit runs and when we get the opportunity, we got to get the runner on the ground."

UF football defense needs to create more takeaways

Florida has improved on third down under first-year defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, holding opponents to 30.51 percent on third down conversions. But the Gators have taken a step back forcing turnovers. Through five games, UF has forced just one turnover, an interception by Devin Moore against Tennessee. The Gators forced 22 takeaways last season (13 fumble recoveries, 9 interceptions).

Against Kentucky, Florida cornerback Jason Marshall had an opportunity for an interception that could have been returned for a TD in the second quarter, but dropped a ball thrown right at him.

"Turnovers win games," Kimber said. "Turnover margin is going to lose the game. So, getting more turnovers, trying to get the ball out ... that's what we've got to improve on."

Can the Florida Gators generate more of a pass rush?

Florida did little to affect the quarterback last week against Kentucky. UF was stonewalled by Kentucky's offensive front, finishing with no sacks or quarterback hurries. For the season, UF's seven sacks rank last in the SEC.

"They got after us, both lines of scrimmage," Napier said. "Again, I respect it. We’ve done it to other people and I think anybody that knows me, that’s going to be most disappointing thing about the game.”

It will be up to the energetic, 30-year-old Armstrong to demand more physicality and better execution when Florida hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday for homecoming (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

"Coach Armstrong has a lot of belief in us and he thinks we can play better and we know we can play better," Kimber said. "We've just got to put our head down and work."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football defense seeks bounceback effort vs. Vandy