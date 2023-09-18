UF football coach Billy Napier updates status of WR Eugene Wilson; Two Gators earn SEC honors

Florida football coach Billy Napier said freshman wide receiver Eugene Wilson III is week-to-week following a collarbone injury he suffered during UF's 29-16 upset of Tennessee.

Wilson made six catches for 44 yards for the Florida Gators before suffering the injury in the first half. X-Rays for a potential broken collarbone came back negative.

A true freshman from Tampa, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Wilson impressed during fall camp with his quickness and playmaking ability and earned a starting job at wide receiver for UF's second game of the season against McNeese. For the season, Wilson has 12 catches for 104 yards and a score on a two-point conversion.

"It will take him a little bit of time to return," Napier said. "Now, it's going to be a pain tolerance deal. It will have to be determined. Could be this week. Could be next week ... the good thing here, big picture, I think we're going to get him back at some point."

In addition, Napier said the kicking competition will be open in practice this week after starter Adam Mihalek missed a 46-yard field goal attempt and an extra point in his first two kick attempts against Tennessee. Backup Trey Smack replaced Mihalek and made both of his extra point attempts and a 27-yard field goal.

"Obviously, Adam didn't have it early," Napier said. "Let me say this. I think the protection also contributed to the issue. But I do think Trey did a fantastic job of stepping up within the game.

"We'll go kick 'em as usual this week and create competition, then make a decision going into the game, just like we're going to do at all the other positions."

Florida Gators S Jordan Castell, DL Cam Jackson earn SEC player of week honors

Florida safety Jordan Castell earned SEC freshman of the week honors from the league office for his performance against Tennessee, while Cam Jackson earned SEC defensive lineman of the week.

Jackson had six tackles and a pass breakup against the Vols, while Castell had a team-high 10 tackles and a pass breakup on a deep ball.

Castell has started the first three games of the season for UF as a true freshman.

"He's playing well as a rookie for us," Napier said. "Great play on the deep ball. Most kids panic, they get a PI ... That was impressive."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football earn SEC player of week honors, WR Eugene Wilson update