What UF football coach Billy Napier, UGA coach Kirby Smart said about TE Brock Bowers injury

The Florida-Georgia football game in Jacksonville on Oct. 28 took an interesting plot twist this week with the news of UGA All-American tight end Brock Bowers being out the next three-to-five weeks after underdoing ankle injury.

Both the Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC) and Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC) are on a bye this week and will have time to adjust. Florida football is coming off a 41-39 comeback win over South Carolina that kept it in the hunt for the SEC East division crown.

A tough final five-game stretch against four ranked teams awaits, beginning with No. 1 Georgia on Oct. 28. After returning home to face Arkansas (Nov. 4), Florida will play at No. 19 LSU (Nov. 11), at No. 20 Missouri (Nov. 18), then host No. 4 Florida State (Nov. 25) to finish the season.

Bowers, an All-American who has helped lead Georgia to back-to-back national titles, had 5 catches for 154 yards and 1 TD during Georgia's 42-20 win over Florida last season.

Here's what both Florida coach Billy Napier and Georgia coach Kirby Smart had to say about the impact of the Bowers injury on Wednesday's SEC Football Teleconference.

Florida football coach Billy Napier, focus on ourselves

Napier chose not to comment on the Bowers injury on Wednesday, instead saying the focus this week is on quality control of his own team before preparation for Georgia. Florida practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday during the bye week and will practice again on Thursday before taking Friday off.

"I've been working on the Gators," Napier said. "Yesterday and today kind of developed the practice around areas where we needed to improve, it's been healthy. I do think this will create opportunities for our guys to get a little more fresh, a little healthier on our team and then certainly work on Georgia on the back half of the week, once we get back in here Sunday."

Asked about the growth of UF from week one to week seven, Napier said: "We're right in the middle of that growth I would say. We're going to kind of find out what we're made of here in the back half but it's important we keep humility."

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, a collective effort

Smart said it's going to take a collective effort on offense to compensate for the loss of Bowers, who has 41 catches for 567 yards and 4 TDs on the season.

"Anytime you lose a player of Brock's magnitude it's significant," Smart said. "We have contingency plans really every week for every position, it's not just Brock, it's every position, what ifs. You've got to have what if's in this league, There's a lot of injuries. It's a tough physical sport."

Georgia's other top receiving threats include wide receiver Marcus Rosemey-Jacksaint (18 catches, 333 yards, 2 TDs), Missouri transfer wide receiver Dominic Lovett (31 catches, 282 yards, 1 TD) and tight end Oscar Delp (13 catches, 160 yards 2 TD), who will replace Bowers as UGA's starter. Junior receiver Ladd McConkey (9 catches, 107 yards) is another experienced receiver back for Georgia after missing the first four games of the season with a back injury.

"We have other answers, and we'll have to go to that this week," Smart said. "It's not like we're asking one person to make that difference, we're making collective gains on what we are looking for from everybody, so it's a collective effort."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators coach Billy Napier discusses bye week preparation for UGA