UF football agrees to terms with Will Harris as new secondary coach

Florida football has agreed to terms with Los Angeles Chargers assistant defensive backs coach Will Harris to become its new secondary coach, sources confirmed to the Sun.

Harris, 36, brings an extensive college resumé to the Florida Gators, having spent two years as defensive backs coach at San Jose State (2016-17), three years as defensive backs coach at Washington (2018-21) and the 2022 season as defensive coordinator at Georgia Southern.

Harris's defense at Georgia Southern posted 15 red zone stops, 11 interceptions and 65 pass breakups. Last season. UF finished last in the SEC in interceptions with three and 13th in passes defended with 37.

In 2021 at Washington, Harris coached the cornerback tandem of Kyler Gordon and Trent McDuffie, the only two cornerbacks to earn an 85-plus grade from Pro Football Focus. Gordon and McDuffie both earned first-team, All-Pac 12 honors, with McDuffie earning third-team, All-America honors.

As a player, Harris was a former standout safety at USC (2005-09), who earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors in 2009.

Harris replaces Corey Raymond, who was fired the day after the end of the season with defensive line coach Sean Spencer after Florida finished the season 5-7. The Gators have yet to hire a replacement for Spencer.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football adds new secondary coach