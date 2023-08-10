UF fall camp: CB Jalen Kimber provides Gators veteran presence for depleted ranks

Florida staged the first of two fall camp scrimmages Thursday during a heat index exceeding 100 degrees in the Swamp. Billy Napier and his staff push to identify players the Gators will be able to count on in three weeks during the Aug. 31 opener at Utah. The Gators will not practice Friday to rest and recover.

Top takeaway: Cornerback offered one of fall camp’s most heated competitions, but this week it has been put on hold. Two of the top cornerbacks, two-year starter Jason Marshall Jr. and sophomore Devin Moore, wore non-contact jerseys Thursday, leaving redshirt junior Jalen Kimber as the team’s one veteran cornerback available.

Kimber is eager to finally show his wares following two seasons battling injuries.

“I feel way more confident,” he said Wednesday.

In 2021, he injured his shoulder at Georgia and required surgery. Kimber, who transferred in 2022, broke his hand last August and wore a protective cast all season.

Kimber said rather than brood he attacked the mental side of the game.

“A lot of film study,” he said. “Just meeting extra with the GA (graduate assistant), asking a lot of questions as to what the DC is thinking in certain situations and things like that.”

Kimber in his second year with secondary coach Corey Raymond, but in Year 1 with new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

Kimber said Armstrong asks the cornerbacks to play press coverage at the line of scrimmage, rather than give receivers cushion — the strategy in 2022 in Patrick Toney’s defense.

“He has a lot of confidence in us,” Kimber said of Armstrong. “He really believes in us and I feel like he’s really going to call things that really are going to help benefit us in certain situations. I have full confidence in Coach Armstrong.”

Healthy and 10 pounds heavier, the 6-foot, 185-pound Kimber is a former top-75 recruit who brings not only brings confidence and talent to cornerback but also plenty of gratitude.

“Having back-to-back injuries I really learned how to be in tune with myself, making sure I have positive thoughts because negative thoughts can really take over your mind and things like that,” he said. “Trying to have a positive mindset was really the main thing for me.”

Step forward: UF’s first-year freshmen wide receivers continue to look the part. Tampa’s Eugene Wilson III is explosive off the line of scrimmage and in and out of his cuts; Miami’s Andy Jean is sure-handed with physical stature (6-1, 198); and Orlando’s Aidan Mizell is smooth with top-end speed.

ON3.com reported Mizell had a long touchdown catch on a blown coverage. Mizell’s speed can freeze defensive backs in their tracks.

One of the more watched storylines will be how quickly any of all of the trio contribute on a team in need of explosive playmakers beyond veteran Ricky Pearsall and potentially 6-foot-3, 202-pound sophomore Caleb Douglas. Napier’s second team at Louisiana was seventh in the nation in plays of 10 yards or longer.

Step back: Fourth-year receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars has size (6-4, 218), experience and something to prove. A top-250 recruit in 2020, Fraziars has just 11 catches for 99 yards at UF.

On Thursday during individual drills, Fraziars looked sluggish, struggled to get into his routes compared with other receivers and dropped a pass. A leaping touchdown catch Nov. 5 at Texas A&M ended in a season-ending shoulder injury but also showed Fraziars’ physicality and potential.

In line for a starting role, the final seven practices of fall camp will be important for him.

Trainer’s room: Redshirt sophomore linebacker Scooby Williams wore a non-contact jersey. A potential starter, Williams has missed the past two practices while sophomore Shemar James (knee) continues to recover. Veteran tight end Dante Zanders and defensive back Jaydon Hill were not in the Swamp.

Tight end Arlis Boardingham remained in a non-contact jersey for undisclosed reasons. Meanwhile, tight end Jonathan Odom (knee) and offensive lineman Kamryn Waites (Achilles) continued to recover from injuries while wearing a non-contact jersey.

