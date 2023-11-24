UF can end rival FSU’s CFP playoff bid, secure bowl eligibility

GAINESVILLE — One of college football’s fiercest rivalries will pit two programs at different stages with a pair of backup quarterbacks forced to replace injured veterans just a week earlier.

Saturday night’s Florida-Florida State game won’t conjure memories of the meetings between Steve Spurrier and Bobby Bowden, when both teams were ranked in the top-10 every meeting from 1990-2000.

Since then there has been just one top-10 clash, the No. 6 Gators’ 37-26 win at the No. 10 Seminoles. One program has often been in a much stronger position.

This time, it’s the No. 5 Seminoles (11-0).

Coach Mike Norvell has steadily returned FSU to national relevancy and put it in the College Football Playoff hunt. Yet, star quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending leg injury last week against Northern Alabama dropped the ‘Noles a spot in the rankings and out of the playoff bracket, thereby changing their calculus with a visit to UF and ACC title game date with Louisville ahead.

Redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker aims to avoid a drop-off from Travis, but will have to contend with a sold-out Swamp on Senior Night under the lights and before a national TV audience. Yet, the Gators are 12-9 at home against FSU since 1981, including UF wins in 2019 and ’21.

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Max Brown will be making his first start as the Gators (5-6) try to avoid a losing season and end their rival’s bid to join the the 1979, ’99, 2013 and ’14 Seminoles with an unbeaten regular season.

“It’s been a good week,” Napier said Wednesday. “It’s fun to see the players rally around him. Max is a player that has the players’ respect, his work ethic, the improvement that he’s shown.”

Brown stepped in when starter Graham Mertz broke his collarbone during a 33-31 loss in the final seconds at Missouri. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Tulsa, Okla., native finished 5 of 6 passing for 56 yards and rushed for 53 yards, not including an 11-yard sack.

“He got the nerves out the way,” sophomore tailback Trevor Etienne said. “Before this game we were talking about it and I don’t believe he’s gotten tackled in a year or two. He didn’t play that much last year.

“He knows what to expect now.”

Quick slant: FSU has won eight of the past 12 meetings, but Florida has won three of the past four by an average margin of 11.5 points. Norvell was 8-13 his first two seasons in Tallahassee, but is since 21-3 including 7-0 in November.

Coaches: Norvell, 29-16 in 4th season (67-31 overall); Napier, 11-13 in 2nd season (51-25 overall)

About FSU: The Seminoles average an ACC-leading 40.1 points to rank seventh nationally. Yet, defense has been equally important during the sixth 11-0 start in program history. No opponent has scored more than 20 points during seven games in October and November. FSU ranks in the top 20 nationally in passing offense (289.4 ypg, 17th) and passing defense (183.5 ypg, 15th). Top receiver Keon Coleman has 11 touchdown catches, one shy from joining Ron Sellers (1968), Peter Warrick (’98) and Greg Carr (2006) for fifth all-time during a single season. The record is 15 by Andre Cooper (’95) and Kelvin Benjamin (’15). Leading rusher Trey Benson had 111 yards and 3 scores during a 45-38 win in 2022 against the Gators. Senior Renardo Green leads the back end of the defense with 11 passes defended, while sophomore Patrick Payton has 9. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has made 14 of 15 field-goal attempts.

About Florida: Brown will have a trio of playmakers to lean on during his first start, led by Etienne, who has averaged 115.3 yards from scrimmage the past three games, clearing the century mark and totaling 6 scores against Arkansas, LSU and Missouri. True freshman receiver Eugene Wilson has 6 touchdowns and averages 66.3 receiving yards the past six games. Ricky Pearsall is 52 yards shy of becoming the Gators’ first 1,000-yard receiver since 2002; he had 148 receiving yards and 2 scores during last year’s visit to Tallahassee. UF is going to have to score points, given the struggles on defense. Just four teams nationally allow more yards per play (6.67), three more 30-yard pass plays (25) and one team with fewer takeaways (7) than the Gators. Veteran edge rusher Princely Umanmielen has been a bright spot with 11 tackles for loss, including 6.5 sacks to rank in the top 10 in the SEC in each category. Kicker Trey Smack is 15 of 17 on field-goal attempts.

3 things to watch

Pressure points. The Seminoles’ pass rush is at its best when linebacker Kalen DeLoach (7 sacks) or safety Shyheim Brown are applying pressure. Florida State is 15th nationally with 32 sacks, while Florida is 113th allowing 33 sacks. Brown is far more elusive than Mertz, but is sure to feel the heat behind a shaky offensive line.

Gators’ run game. Brown is a dual-threat while Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. are a quality 1-2 punch. The tailback duo averages 166.5 yards the past two games. Pearsall scored on a 39-yard end-around at Missouri. Meanwhile, Wilson is fleet-footed at the defensive edge. FSU allows an average 139.6 rushing yards, offering an opening to attack.

Turnovers. Florida has a minus-4 margin to rank 100th of 133 teams. The Gators committed more turnovers during four of six losses and tied LSU with 1 apiece. FSU’s plus-10 turnover margin ranks seventh nationally, a key to the Seminoles’ success.

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN; Radio: ESPN FM 98.1/AM 850 WRUF, Sirius/XM 119 or 191

Weather: 67 degrees, 7% rain chance

Favorite: FSU 6.5 points

Online: orlandosentinel.com/gators; orlandosentinel.com/seminoles; @osgators on X.

