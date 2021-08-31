UF’s Emory Jones destined to be Dan Mullen’s quarterback with Gators

Soon after Dan Mullen got the job at Florida, he got a text from Emory Jones.

“I want to be your quarterback,” Jones wrote Mullen Nov. 27, 2017, the day he was hired to coach the Gators.

Nearly four years later, Jones finally will get his wish.

Jones is expected to handle the first snap of the 2021 season Sept. 4 in the Swamp against visiting FAU, completing a long journey dating to the 21-year-old’s sophomore year in high school.

The year was 2015 and Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State, Dak Prescott was his quarterback and Brian Johnson coached the position. Jones, who was recovering from a broken foot, made the 4½-hour trip west from LaGrange, Georgia, to Starkville and felt an immediate connection to Mullen and Co.

“That was my first time visiting the school and meeting him officially,” Jones recalled. “Coach Johnson [now with the Philadelphia Eagles] was the quarterbacks coach there. I chopped it up with those two. I talked to them for a while. That was a very good visit for me. Dak Prescott [now with the Dallas Cowboys] was there. I talked to him.

“We just had a really good conversation and stayed in contact my whole recruiting process.”

Jones didn’t forget those relationships when it mattered most. While he was committed to Ohio State, Jones was connected to Mullen.

Mullen’s ability to develop quarterbacks and his new gig in Gainesville sealed the deal for Jones, who arrived in January 2018 as the QB of the future.

Jones had no idea the future would take so long to arrive. As an Under Armour All-American coming into an uncertain situation at quarterback, he recalled thinking he had a shot at to play immediately.

Reality quickly sunk in during spring practices as he worked alongside Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask.

“I saw how different the game was and how much information you needed to know, just how important and how serious the job of being the quarterback at this school is,” Jones recalled. “I knew it would take time for me to grasp that and to develop and form a relationship and leadership with these guys.”

Mullen already figured as much. The 49-year-old coach and self-acknowledged “QB whisperer” preached patience to Jones from Day 1.

Watching from the sideline and waiting his turn was not always easy for Jones. Yet he kept his eyes on the prize and did not let them wander to other opportunities even as other young quarterbacks of his pedigree and potential were making moves throughout the college game.

SEC East rival Georgia, for example, has seen top quarterback recruits Jacob Eason and Justin Fields exit Athens and current starter JT Daniels, a USC transfer, come in during the time Jones has been at UF.

“I just felt like I was getting better every day,” Jones said. “Coach Mullen always preached that to me: my development. I saw myself developing every day as a player and a person at this school; that just kept me here.”

Along the way, Jones witnessed the success of other Gators who had worked on their games, waited for their chance and had success, culminating with a ticket to the NFL.

“I saw the guys in front of me, how they waited for their time and how it turned out for them,” Jones said. “I just went their path and it’s working out for me.”

Receiver Freddie Swain and Kadarius Toney were two examples of patience paying off, but the most obvious was quarterback Kyle Trask. A longtime backup essentially forgotten, Trask seized his opportunity in 2019 and then broke virtually every school record in the book in 2020.

Jones enjoyed his view from a front-row seat and eyed every move Trask made.

“Just how he conducts himself every day, how he walks around the building, how he takes notes in the meeting rooms, and how he translates everything from the classroom on to the field,” Jones said. “I definitely learned a lot out of that just watching him.”

Now it is Jones’ show and his time to shine.

Mullen will shift back to the spread attack that made Alex Smith the No. 1 pick out of Utah in 2005, Tim Tebow the 2007 Heisman winner and Prescott a future NFL Rookie of the Year with the Dallas Cowboys. Jones’ running skills helped him to pitch in the past two seasons with an occasional offensive package, but the 6-foot-2, 212-pound redshirt junior is no one-trick pony.

“Emory is a mobile pocket passer,” senior tailback Daemon Pierce said. “This guy, he can launch that ball. "

Senior safety Trey Dean warned, “If y’all think Emory Jones not going to throw the ball, that’s a mistake.”

Pierce, Dean and Jones arrived together in the 2018 recruiting class.

Among the group, Kyle Pitts and Evan McPherson have left for NFL riches, John Huggins and Justin Watkins were forced to leave the program due to off-the-field issues and health scares ended the careers of Noah Banks and Randy Russell. Others, like Chris Bleich, transferred.

Through all the changes, internal challenges and outside expectations, Jones has stayed the course and now arrives to the place he seemed destined for all along.

“When he got the job,” Jones said of Mullen, “I just knew that was the place that I wanted to be.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com.