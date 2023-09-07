UF’s dynamic freshman Eugene Wilson will make first start with Gators

Florida’s dynamic freshman Eugene Wilson III arrived late but quickly has made up for lost time.

Wilson will make his first start Saturday night when McNeese visits the Swamp for the Gators’ home opener.

One of the few first-year players who did not enroll in January, Wilson burst onto the scene during fall camp with his explosiveness, instincts and knack for the big play.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Tampa native was one of the bright spots for coach Billy Napier’s offense during the Gators’ 24-11 season-opening loss last week at Utah.

Wilson will replace redshirt sophomore Kahleil Jackson, who is questionable with a lower body injury after catching one pass for eight yards during his first career start.

“He’s very capable player. We saw some of that last week,” Napier said of Wilson. “Kahleil being banged up, we kind of shuffled the deck there. He’s deserving, and he’s going to only get better as we go forward.”

Wilson possesses playmaking abilities perhaps no Gator can match.

“He’s extremely talented,” redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz said last week. “I’ve been in college a few years. I haven’t seen any a young guy that fast, that twitchy that retains information that quickly and knows how to get open.

“He’s shifty.”

Wilson totaled 33 yards from scrimmage on three touches, with catches of 11 and 13 yards and a 9-yard run. Even though his 23 snaps were fourth most among UF receivers, the efficiency and flashes suggested Wilson needed more playing time and touches.

Much was expected of Wilson when he signed in December.

The son of former NFL safety Eugene Wilson II, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, was the nation’s No. 109 overall, according to 247Sports after a sterling career as a two-way player at Tampa Gaither.

In just seven games in 2022 because of injury, Wilson scored 11 touchdowns and averaged 19.1 yards on 40 receptions and also recorded five interceptions, two of them pick-sixes. In 2021 and ’22, he scored 22 touchdowns in 28 games, including a kickoff return.

At Utah, Wilson did field two punts inside the 10-yard line but is sure to get a second chance.

“Still a freshman, and there’ll be some things that come with that,” Napier said. “But he is proven to be a very effective player.”

Meanwhile, veteran center Kingsley Eguakun will miss his second game with a right foot injury.

Redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter will replace Eguakun, a veteran of 26 starts.

Slaughter allowed two of the five sacks of Mertz while the Gators averaged just 3.1 yards on called runs.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com