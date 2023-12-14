UF’s daunting 2024 football schedule backloaded with SEC elites, FSU

GAINESVILLE — Florida’s 2024 football schedule presents another November gantlet for embattled coach Billy Napier.

Released Wednesday by the SEC, the Gators’ closing five-game stretch features five of the top 13 teams in the current College Football Playoff rankings, beginning with a Nov. 2 date with Georgia in Jacksonville and ending with a Nov. 30 clash at Florida State.

UF closed this season on a five-game losing streak, finishing 5-7 to leave Napier 11-14 in two seasons. The SEC did him and the Gators no favors next season, particularly during the final month.

On Nov. 9, UF will visit Texas, one of four 2023 playoff teams and an SEC newcomer along Oklahoma. A Nov. 16 home date follows from LSU, winner of 12 of the past 15 UF meetings. Lane Kiffin’s high-octane Ole Miss will visit the Swamp Nov. 23.

All told, Florida faces 11 Power Five opponents, including an Aug. 31 opener against Miami and an Oct. 5 visit from UCF. Samford, which visits Gainesville Sept. 7, is the exception.

The Gators leave Gainesville just once each in September and October but three times in November. Napier’s teams are 2-10 away from the Swamp.

UF will aim to capitalize on home-field advantage and an easier path early in the season.

Florida’s remaining SEC slate includes visits from Texas A&M (Sept. 14) and Kentucky (Oct. 19) and trips to Mississippi State (Sept. 21) and Tennessee (Oct. 12).

SEC teams will have two bye weeks — Sept. 28 and Oct. 26 for UF.

Beyond the schedule, Napier’s Gators face a litany of unknowns.

Quarterback Graham Mertz will return but star tailback Trevor Etienne recently entered the transfer portal.

The 30-day window for the transfer portal began Dec. 5, with much yet to be determined. Meanwhile, National Signing Day is Dec. 20.

The Gators currently boast the nation’s No. 5 class, according to 247Sports. Yet some top recruits, including Texas safety Xavier Filsiame and North Carolina defensive tackle Amaris Williams, could flip their commitments during the coming days.

2024 schedule

Aug. 31: Miami

Sept. 7: Samford

Sept. 14: Texas A&M

Sept. 21: at Miss State

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: UCF

Oct. 12: at Tennessee

Oct. 19: Kentucky

Oct. 26: Bye

Nov. 2: Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9: at Texas

Nov. 16: LSU

No. 23: Ole Miss

Nov. 30: at Florida State

