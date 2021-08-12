UFC's Jordan Williams fights off car thief, proudly shares surveillance video

Someone tried to steal Jordan Williams' car on Wednesday.

That was a mistake.

Williams is a UFC welterweight fighter. He made sure the would-be car thief didn't finish the job. He then recorded surveillance video of the incident to share/show off on social media.

The attempted theft appeared to take place at a convenience store. The video starts with Williams apparently sitting with a store employee watching the surveillance video and recording it on his phone. That video shows Williams parking his car and walking into the store before a man standing by the storefront approaches it.

Williams foils attempted auto theft

It seems Williams left his car running and the door unlocked. The villain noticed, and casually slipped into the driver's door before pulling out of the parking spot. That's when the action started.

Williams walked out of the store just in time. He ran to his car, opened the driver's door and yanked the prospective thief out before tossing him to the side. The culprit then ran from view of the camera. What happened from there isn't clear. It looks like he got away — for the time being, at least.

Williams wrote that he learned his lesson about leaving his car running — which, frankly, seems a lesson he should have learned long before turning 30 years old. But he got his car back. And his only regret was that he didn't inflict more damage on the would-be thief, who should consider himself lucky on that front.

"Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound," Williams wrote. "But I'll settle with getting my car back."

Jordan Williams is the latest in a long line of UFC fighters to make would-be assailants regret their decisions. (Jeff Bottari/DWTNCS LLC)

Criminals keep testing UFC fighters

Story continues

This would-be car thief isn't the first miscreant to regret his attempt to victimize an MMA fighter. Then-UFC heavyweight champion Derrick Lewis fought off a would-be car thief in May. Former UFC lightweight champion Jon Jones chased off a would-be burglar at his home with a shotgun in 2020. UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith said last April that he fought an invader in his Nebraska home for five minutes before police arrived.

Perhaps no MMA-targeting culprit regrets his decision more than this guy, whose alleged attempt to mug UFC's Polyana Viana in 2019 went terribly wrong.

According to Dana White, this is what happened when a guy tried to rob Polyana Viana pic.twitter.com/bINTbYgi0n — Sean Ross Sapp aka Keiji Muter aka The Great Muter (@SeanRossSapp) January 7, 2019

