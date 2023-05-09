UF commit, 4-star RB Kahnen Daniels to take official visit to MSU in early June

Michigan State will be looking to flip a big-time running prospect committed to Florida next month.

Four-star running back Kahnen Daniels will be taking an official visit to Michigan State from June 2 – 4. He announced the upcoming official visit on Monday.

Daniels is currently committed to Florida and has been since April 10. He ranks as the No. 28 running back and No. 339 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Michigan State is one of 20 schools to extend an offer to Daniels. Other notable programs that have offered Daniels includes Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas A&M.

June 2-4 @MSU_Football I’ll be in East Lansing, Michigan for an Official Visit to link with @Ereed26 and @Coach_mtucker. Thanks for the invitation and opportunity to see the Spartans!!! @LawrencHopkins @WP_Athletics pic.twitter.com/uIFI2VLhC8 — KAHNEN DANIELS “𝙳𝙴𝚄𝙲𝙴“⭐️ (@Indomito_2) May 9, 2023

