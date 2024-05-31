UF coach Billy Napier’s master plan for Gators could be altered by NCAA settlement

DESTIN — Florida coach Billy Napier’s blueprint to rebuild the Gators includes a walk-on program of 50 players to help manage injuries and attrition, along with a robust support staff totaling dozens.

The pending and groundbreaking House v. NCAA settlement is going to force all SEC football programs to adjust their plan and approach.

How dramatically is yet to be determined, but Napier and his brethren at SEC Spring Meetings were braced for a roster cap of as few as 85 total players — the Gators currently has 129 — that would dramatically limit the use of walk-ons.

“Athletic departments are going to have to make decisions,” Napier said Wednesday in Destin. “We’ve got to come to some agreements about how many athletes are we going to carry.”

The NCAA and the nation’s five biggest conferences agreed to pay $2.77 to settle a litany of antitrust claims, setting the stage for revenue-sharing model entitling student-athletes to directly receive millions of dollars as soon as the 2025 season.

To contain costs and meet Title IX requirements, the case aims to end scholarship limits, including 85 currently in football, and impose a roster cap, with schools then deciding how many athletes to award scholarships.

Many twists and turns are expected as particulars are hashed out. A federal judge must approve the deal, while plaintiffs can choose to opt out or challenge the terms.

“A framework has been agreed to, but there’s still a lot of details left to be worked out between all the parties,” UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday. “It’s going to be a process. It may be several months before we have a clear path here.”

Stricklin ultimately will have to weigh every aspect of a program featuring 21 sports with hundreds of athletes and a staff with hundreds of employees.

Bloat in his department at Texas A&M led new athletic director Trev Alberts to lay off more than a dozen staffers, most of them high-ranking members with decades of experience. The Aggies are among the nation’s healthiest athletic departments, generating $193,139,619 in revenues, seventh nationally, against $177,671,900 in expenses, which ranked sixth in 2022-23.

Speaking at the Hilton Sandestin resort at the Gulf of Mexico, Alberts made waves on Tuesday, noting, “I’ve said it 100 times, and I’ll say it again: We don’t have a revenue problem in college athletics; we have an expense problem.”

Stricklin recounted those comments as he explained the challenge ahead at UF, a program with $190,417,139 in revenue and $174,365,070 in expenses.

“They’re going to be hard decisions,” Stricklin said. “But we’re all going to rip open, do a total autopsy of every single part of our program.”

Football is the cash cow at all major sports programs — and a sacred cow in the South.

Changing how programs operate is considered effectively to be off-limits.

But schools soon could be required to share around $22 million with athletes at a time when SEC football support staffs are massive. Napier has around 60 people on staff, along with 10 assistant coaches, listed on UF’s Web site.

“If you look at it just from a revenue place, by having another coach, another analyst, does it grow our revenue number?” Stricklin said. “I don’t think it does.”

Roster size was front of mind for the 16 head football coaches at the first spring meetings featuring newcomers Texas and Oklahoma.

Sooners coach Brent Venables questioned the correlation between reducing the number of players available at a time when college football is on track to play a record number of games in 2024 because of the 12-team playoff.

“We’re not like the NFL,” he said. “If they get decimated with injuries, they have processes in place, a system in play that they can fortify their roster. We don’t have that.”

Walk-ons rarely play, though some eventually do earn scholarships or might contribute on special teams. Their primary value is providing depth to reduce snap counts at practice, give injured players time to fully heal and allow coaches to stage drills and scrimmages to develop younger scholarship players.

“We’re big into really making sure the first-strings and second-strings are getting developed and ready for the game,” walk-on Tyreik Norwood said in April. “That’s our job. We have to go all-in every single day.”

Napier is all-in on the Gators’ walk-on program due to the sport’s rigors and structure of college football.

UF’s third-year coach said NFL teams open fall camp with 90-man rosters and shuffle through 100 to 120 players during the course of a calendar year.

“We’ve got to have enough buffer and protection at each position to protect you from injuries, offseason surgeries, opt-outs,” he said.

Because of walk-ons’ contribution Napier does not cut corners, even though non-scholarship players are low cost.

“I get treated like a scholarship player. I get talked to like a scholarship player,” Norwood, 24, said. “We get the same amount of gear, the same amount of food, really, everything they get. I’ve always felt a part of the team.”

Walk-ons are tied to the ethos of college football and can become the source of feel-good stories.

Former UF coach Will Muschamp was a walk-on at Georgia, where he went on to become a starter. Another Bulldogs’ walk-on was two-time national championship-winning quarterback Stetson Bennett.

“They overcame the ultimate odds,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It hurts high school football, and football as a whole, when kids can’t even dream about the opportunity.”

UF president Ben Sasse questioned the idea’s wisdom by referencing perhaps the most famous walk-on.

“It’s just, like, a bunch of jackwagon lawyers who have never seen ‘Rudy,'” Sasse told the Tampa Bay Times.

The value of walk-ons varies. But during the course of a 12-game regular-season, every team loses players to injury.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said he had just two scholarship running backs in the Gamecocks’ penultimate game against Kentucky, a 17-14 win.

“That’s with a roster of 120,” he said. “Think of the flip side of that with smaller rosters; what happens.”

The postseason can be even trickier. Players choosing NFL opt-outs or entering the transfer portal further reduce the number of players available for bowl games.

Florida State was without nearly 30 Seminoles during its 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Teams qualifying for the 2024 playoff theoretically could play a conference title game and three playoff games to reach the final.

“We have to know what we can do to function and to have a proper football practice; withstand the schedule of an SEC season and the success we want to have throughout the year,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. “For us, that certainly is very concerning, but you also have to understand the other side of it.”

Alabama AD Greg Byrne already feels financial strain while overseeing a department with $214,365,357 in revenues against $195,881,911 in expenses in 2022-23. Byrne, though, said he never pushed back on the NCAA v. Alston ruling awarding student-athletes $5,980 annually or the decision to provide unlimited meals.

“This is different,” he said. “This is a big deal. We have to be very thoughtful about how we decide to move forward.”

Yet, Auburn’s Hugh Freeze spoke for his coaching brethren when he said, “We’re only used to practicing a certain way.”

While opinions vary, change is coming.

“Everyone has really valid points in the conversation,” Stricklin said. “But how we’ve done things in the past we might have to change how we’ve done it.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com