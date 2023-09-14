UF C Kingsley Eguakun back in time to face Tennessee’s formidable front

GAINESVILLE — Florida veteran center Kingsley Eguakun has been missed.

The Gators could not go much longer without him. A visit from No. 11 Tennessee Saturday night in the Swamp is sure to test UF’s offensive line.

The unit already wilted once during a season-opening test at Utah while Eguakun continued to recover from a right ankle injury. The Vols (2-0) arrive leading the SEC with 11 sacks, part of their league-leading 25 tackles for loss.

“He’s kind of the field general when it comes to the offensive line,” tailback Trevor Etienne said. “He’s communicating every play. Just having him back, you know we have somebody on the field that I can say going to make things more comfortable for them.”

The Gators yielded 5 sacks during a 24-11 loss at Utah, including 2 by backup center Jake Slaughter, a redshirt sophomore making his first college start. Florida also committed four costly pre-snap penalties.

UF (1-1) rebounded during last Saturday’s 49-7 rout of McNeese, an overmatched FCS opponent, and ran for 327 yards.

Yet the SEC opener against an archrival in a packed stadium will test the composure of every player, placing a premium on experience. UF’s O-line opened the season with just 28 combined starts, 19 of them by right guard Micah Mazzccua, a transfer from Baylor.

Eguakun started 26 games the past two seasons but also experienced struggles that should prepare him.

“The biggest thing for me is slowing everything down and just getting a better feel for the game at this level,” he said July 19 at SEC Media Days, the last time he met with reporters, “understanding who I am as a player and why I’m here and my purpose and continuing to build my confidence and allowing myself to flourish.”

The Gators’ attack hopes to flourish with their leader up front back on the field.

“Tennessee is very physical,” Etienne said.

Senior linebacker Aaron Beasley leads the SEC with 6 tackles for loss, including 2 sacks, while senior defensive linemen Taylor Baron and sophomore James Pearce Jr., who each is 6-foot-5, have 3 sacks apiece.

“Big, long twitchy, inside powerful; on the edge, they’ve created issues,” UF coach Billy Napier said. “They’ve got several edge players that can create issues for you. It’s SEC play. It’s Eastern Division and it’s a Top-25 opponent.

“It’s what you’d expect.”

