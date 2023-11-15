UF bounces back from Virginia loss with rout of FAMU

GAINESVILLE — Florida shooting guard Will Richard was a victim of his success last season to become a focal point of defenses on a team without many offensive options.

With better scorers around him, Richard is able to pick his spots.

During the Gators’ 89-68 win Tuesday night against Florida A&M, the 6-foot-4 junior was there when Florida needed him.

After Florida missed 13 of 14 shots to open the game, Richards drained a 3-pointer to give the Gators a 9-7 lead and later made a layup to ignite UF’s offense on his way to a season-high 20 points.

The former Belmont University transfer led four double-figure scorers.

“Tonight was Will’s night,” coach Todd Golden said. “He took advantage of his opportunities. We do have more talent that way. Depending upon the matchups and what the other team is trying to do, different guys are going to have to step up.”

Backup guard Denzel Aberdeen, a former standout at Orlando’s Dr. Phillips, followed Richards’ two field goals with consecutive baskets, the second sparking a 6-0 run to give Florida a 20-12 lead and put the 6-foot-5 sophomore on track for a career-high 12 points.

FAMU (0-3) never challenged from there, but did hang around until a second-half surge by Florida led by freshman Alex Condon. The 6-foot-11 Aussie scored 16 of his 17 points after intermission and finished 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in 17 minutes.

The Gators (2-1) bounced back from a disappointing 73-70 loss to Virginia on Friday.

Richard led the way with 16 points against the Cavaliers, but he opened the season with just 3 points against Loyola, Maryland.

UF, however, was undone down the stretch by turnovers, including a critical one on the final possession by Walter Clayton Jr. of Lake Wales. Clayton responded with 18 points, 5 assists and 1 turnovers against the Rattlers.

Love Bettis had 24 points for FAMU.

