UF’s Billy Napier remains confident in Gators’ direction despite no-show at Kentucky

GAINESVILLE — Florida football coach Billy Napier was determined, defiant, even a little defensive 48 hours after losing big at Kentucky.

The Gators’ 33-14 loss Saturday was not nearly as close as the final score and laid bare continued concerns.

A third straight loss to the Wildcats, a first in more than 60 years, spotlighted Napier’s conservative play calling for an offense averaging an SEC-worst 19 points against FBS foes. The physical style of football the 44-year-old seeks to implement instead was deployed by Mark Stoops’ Wildcats, who held a 329-71 edge in rushing yards. The lopsided defeat brought to the surface simmering concerns as the Florida program’s direction.

Yet, Napier pushed back Monday.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in what we do and how we do it,” he said. “We didn’t play well Saturday, but that doesn’t change my belief in what we do and how we do it.”

The Kentucky flop leaves Napier 9-9 at UF, the worst start by a Gators’ coach since Charley Pell in 1979-80.

Several of Napier’s losses at Florida have followed a familiar script.

An inconsistent, often predictable offense, a defense lacking physicality, undisciplined special teams, and crippling penalties and turnovers were on full display during a 24-11 season-opening loss at Utah. The same losing formula led to a 31-24 loss Nov. 19, 2022 at Vanderbilt, the Gators’ first in Nashville since 1988.

Florida (3-2, 1-1 SEC) aims to avenge the defeat at 4 p.m. Saturday when the struggling Commodores (2-4, 0-2) visit the Swamp.

Napier brushed off any connection between the stunning loss or others like it last season and the 2023 Gators’ struggles against Utah and Kentucky.

“This is 2023,” he said.

Napier could go back further, to his second season at Louisiana in 2019, for a reference point as he pushes to rebuild Florida’s program. He was 10-8 through 18 games.

By the end of his four seasons, the Ragin’ Cajuns were Sun Belt Conference champions and Napier was 40-12.

A similar trajectory is highly unlikely in the SEC. Significant progress and eventual success at Florida is not out of the question for Napier, in Year 2 of a seven-year $51.8 million deal.

Napier, though, might have to change course, if not his offensive philosophy.

An attack based on running the ball might be passé in 2023. A head coach serving as offensive coordinator and play caller is increasingly rare.

Napier said he does not plan to cede those duties this season.

“One of the things that’s challenging as a leader when you have a core responsibility, if there’s things in that area that can be done better, you’ve got to be able to tell yourself the truth,” he said.

The facts about Napier’s attack are not flattering.

Against FBS competition, UF has converted an SEC-low 26.53% (13 of 49) on third down and has produced 15 plays of 20 yards or longer, 12th of 14 teams. The Gators average 94 rushing yards a game after averaging 194.1 rushing yards against Division I teams in 2022.

As October arrives, Napier vows to turn around the Gators, though he was light on specifics.

“You’ve got to always be have the ability to adapt,” he said. “We’ve adapted in the past … and we’ll continue to do that.”

Following the Gators’ no-show in Lexington, a 29-16 win two weeks earlier against Tennessee was a distant memory. At Kentucky, Florida did not resemble the team in control most of the night against the Vols.

On Monday, Napier reminded reporters several times, the Gators are the same team — even if it did not appear to be during the latest stumble under their second-year coach.

“Some of these questions you’re asking, you weren’t asking a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “When we lose, we’ve got to come in here every week and answer questions from the outside. Nothing’s changed here.

“When we play well, we do what we’re supposed to do, we coach well, we’re capable of winning games.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com