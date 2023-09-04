UF’s Billy Napier on Gators’ losing ways: ‘We’re going to fix it’

GAINESVILLE — Florida football coach Billy Napier arrived unaccustomed to losing.

But the defeats have come at a clip no Gators coach has endured in decades or that Napier himself has experienced as a head coach.

The latest indignity — a 24-11 loss Thursday at Utah — might have been the most discouraging, given the seeming lack of focus and preparedness during UF’s first game of his second season.

“Obviously very disappointed with the performance of our team,” Napier said Monday.

The 44-year-old also was humbled and hungry, vowing to put an end to the Gators’ losing ways on his watch.

Napier’s first four-game losing streak entering the sixth year of his coaching career is also the first four-game skid at UF since 2017 — Jim McElwain’s final season.

“There’s no one single individual to blame here other than me,” he said. “Ultimately the buck stops here. We’re going to go fix it. That’s what I would tell you.”

The Gators (0-1) are sure to get off the schneid Saturday night in the Swamp against McNeese (0-1). A visit from an overmatched FCS opponent provides UF a chance to smooth out an operation that too often went off the rails in Salt Lake City.

A Sept. 16 visit from Tennessee to open SEC action looms.

“We have to go out there minds ready, get the game plan, go over the game plan, set it forth because we do have a big one next week,” veteran cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. said Monday.

Utah victimized Marshall for a 70-yard touchdown pass on the Utes’ first play from scrimmage.

The Gators responded with a field goal to cut the lead to 7-3 but ultimately were undone by mental errors and blown assignments.

Three Florida penalties during two first-half trips to the red zone ended without points; a penalty for two players wearing the same number on a punt return gave Utah a first down in UF territory and led to a touchdown three plays later; the Gators were 1 of 13 on third down and allowed 5 sacks of quarterback Graham Mertz.

“The lesson here is that execution wins,” Napier said. “Having the discipline to execute in the moment is something that this game requires. There’s no question that we can help our players by coaching better, and certainly we can play better at times.”

After going 33-5 in his final three seasons at Louisiana, Napier is 6-8 at UF. He has compiled eight losses faster than every Gators head coach since 1990, including Ron Zook (14-8).

Will Muschamp (18-8), McElwain (19-8), Steve Spurrier (28-8), Dan Mullen (29-8) and Urban Meyer (31-8) each posted much better marks to start their UF careers. Zook, Muschamp, McElwain and Mullen eventually lost steam and were fired.

Napier is confident he will flip the script and resurrect the Gators yet admits it will be a process.

“Success is a dirty process,” he said. “You’ve got to navigate a world that has doubt, that has fear. There’s always disruptions; there’s always challenges. It challenges everything inside of you. If you’re a competitor, this game will challenge you. It demands all that you’ve got.

“For many it’s not worth it. But for the select few out there, they wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Napier, in the second year of a seven-year, $51.8 million deal, will have time to prove whether he is up to the job.

Much will hinge on fielding a better offense.

In the two games since quarterback Anthony Richardson left early for the NFL draft, the Gators have scored one touchdown during the loss at Utah and the 30-3 setback against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The talented tailback tandem of Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. managed just 62 yards on 29 carries in the two games, or 2.1 yards a carry. During the regular season, the duo combined for 1,532 yards, averaged a combined 6.03 yards per attempt and scored 16 touchdowns to help establish an identity for Napier’s attack.

Of the Gators’ 70 plays at Utah, 10 were runs by Etienne and Johnson. Johnson did catch 3 passes for 41 yards while Etienne’s 4 receptions totaled just 12 yards.

“We’ve been able to rush the ball effectively in the past. We didn’t do that Saturday,” Napier said. “Ultimately balance is required in this game if you want to have a good team. But just from a demeanor standpoint, we definitely want to be more committed to the run game.”

UF’s shaky offensive-line play first must improved dramatically.

Playing without veteran center Kingsley Eguakun (foot), the Gators fielded five new starters and struggled mightily against a Utes defensive front missing top tackle Junior Tafuna and starting end Connor O’Toole.

Redshirt sophomore Jake Slaughter allowed 2 sacks in his first career start while Alabama transfer Damieon George committed 3 penalties.

Redshirt sophomore left tackle Austin Barber defended Slaughter while recalling his own growing pains in 2022.

“My first game was Utah, I played seven snaps,” Barber recalled. “There was one play where I went the complete wrong way.”

Napier’s Gators now push to turn things around following a performance no one saw coming.

“One game can’t define the whole entire season,” Barber said. “It’s not what we thought we were going to do. We just got to learn from it.”

