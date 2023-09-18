UF’s Billy Napier criticizes Gators’ role in late-game scuffle vs. Tennessee

Florida coach Billy Napier criticized his team’s response to a unnecessary hit by Tennessee on quarterback Graham Mertz during the final seconds of the Gators’ 29-16 win.

Vols’ 340-pound nose tackle Omari Thomas knocked the 215-pound Mertz to the ground as he tried to scramble around the pocket to run out the game’s final nine seconds Saturday night in the Swamp.

Florida’s players ran to their quarterback’s defense and confronted Thomas. The reaction triggered a scuffle between the teams that caused Florida players and staff to leave the sideline, shoving between the teams and even a thrown punch.

Right guard Micah Mazzccua, a Baylor transfer, squared off in a boxing stance, hands raised, against Vols’ cornerback Kamal Hadden. Mazzccua soon threw a straight right at Hadden’s head.

Moments earlier, UF’s 361-pound right tackle Damieon George, a transfer from Alabama, a school with its own heated rivalry with Tennessee, ran up and shoved Thomas.

Napier said he had not heard from the SEC offices regarding potential punishment for Mazzccua.

“Nothing yet. Just in-house discipline,” he said. “Look, it’s not just Micah. We got staff members that probably need to be disciplined, as well.”

Napier said he plans to use the incident as “a teachable moment” for his players and staff.

“It’s an opportunity for us to talk about composure and poise, ego, temper,” Napier continued.

Napier said the potential for altercations is omnipresent during a football game, but avoiding them is critical.

If the SEC disciplines Mazzccua, it would be during Saturday’s visit from 28-point underdog Charlotte.

“We had multiple players that screwed up,” Napier said. “They compromised the entire team ’cause you may not be available in the future, whatever the case may be.”

Wilson sidelined, X-rays negative

Freshman receiver Eugene Wilson III will miss some time after he suffered a bruised collarbone during the Gators’ opening series against Tennessee.

X-rays were negative, but Napier said Wilson’s recovery “will take him a little bit of time to return.”

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Tampa native started the past two games after proving one of the team’s top playmaking threats during Florida’s season-opening loss at Utah. He is fourth on the team with an average of 43.3 yards from scrimmage. During the first series against the Vols he had 44 yards on 6 touches.

The explosiveness and football IQ, the son of former New England Patriots safety Eugene Wilson II, caught his teammates’ attention since his arrival.

“He looked like he’s been here before, just the way he was making it look easy,” sophomore Trevor Etienne said after rushing for a career-high 172 yards. “That kid is special.”

Napier said Wilson’s timetable could come down to his level of pain tolerance.

“Could be this week. Could be next week,” Napier said “We’ll give you an update on Wednesday. The good thing here big picture I think we’re going to get him back at some point.”

Orlando’s Castell honored

Safety Jordan Castell, a former standout at West Orange, was named SEC freshman of the week after totaling 10 tackles and a pass breakup during his second career start. An Under-Armour All-America at cornerback, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound changed positions and has thrived.

Memphis transfer tackle Cam Jackson earned SEC defensive lineman of the week honors. The 6-foot-6, 360-pound recorded six tackles and one pass break up.

Game time

Florida’s Sept. 30 visit to Kentucky will kick off noon on either ESPN or the SEC Network.

