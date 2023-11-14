UF’s Billy Napier confident in Gators’ timeline amid SEC upheaval

GAINESVILLE — Florida football coach Billy Napier has been given the resources to make the Gators a winner.

But money won’t buy time — an increasingly precious commodity in the SEC.

Texas A&M axed Jimbo Fisher Sunday despite his $77 million buyout. A day later, Mississippi State jettisoned first-year coach Zach Arnett after just 10 games. Arkansas’ Sam Pittman is expected to be the next man out.

“It’s been that way in this league for a long time,” Napier said Monday. “You know what you sign up for. We all do.”

Napier’s position at UF is much more secure even though his team battles to avoid the program’s first losing regular season since 2017. The 44-year-old’s record is 11-12, but he’s only in Year 2 of a 7-year, $51.8 million deal with a current buyout of nearly $32 million.

More than financial concerns, Napier’s eye for talent, vision for his program and focus on his players as student-athletes have earned him currency at UF although the quality of football remains rough around the edges — even on its better days.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin has supported Napier at every turn, regardless of his team’s on-field struggles.

The Gators allowed a school-record 701 yards during last Saturday’s 52-35 loss at LSU, marking Florida’s third straight loss and fourth consecutive game allowing at least 39 points — a first for a program dating to 1906.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Napier said. “I do believe in what we do and how we do it. There’s always adjustments that are required. We have tremendous leadership here. We have great resources. We have a tremendous product to sell.

“This place has done it before, and I’m firmly confident that we’re capable of doing it again.”

While Napier is convinced in his plan, the pressure to produce can come to bear more quickly in America’s top football conference — home to 13 of the past 17 national champions, including the 2006 and 2008 Gators.

The Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) are 11-point underdogs as they prepare for Saturday night’s visit to No. 14 Missouri (8-2, 4-2). If Florida loses, the Gators will host No. 4 Florida State (10-0) pushing to salvage their season on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. in a sold-out Swamp.

Failing to reach a bowl game and closing with five straight losses will further intensify the spotlight on Napier entering a critical off-season.

The Gators’ 2024 class will be a focal point and remains among the nation’s best despite falling a spot to No. 4 in 247Sports rankings behind FSU. Mississippi edge rusher Jamonta Waller and cornerback Wardell Mack flipped their commitments during the weekend — Waller to Auburn and Mack to 2024 SEC newcomer Texas, a Gators’ opponent on the road next season.

Staffing is another hot-button topic.

The Gators’ season-long issues on special teams call into question the wisdom to have analyst Chris Couch, who had a similar role with Napier at Louisiana, to oversee the operation rather than using a full-time assistant. Calls have been just as loud for Napier to hire an offensive coordinator and cede play-calling duties.

Florida head coach Billy Napier, right, talks with quarterback Graham Mertz during the Gators’ loss to Arkansas Nov. 4 in Gainesville. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Yet Napier’s attack has found better footing during the season’s second half, averaging 34 points the past five games. Florida managed just 19 points a game during the team’s first four FBS games.

“Most weeks I’d like to have one or two more scores a game,” he said. “I think we’re sound in what we do. We have developed more consistency.

“Early on we had some issues.”

Napier saw faster results at Louisiana, where he was 33-5 in three season following his 7-7 debut in 2018. But he did not expect a quick fix at UF, even if a vocal segment of the fan base wonders about what’s taking so long.

“Since when have college fan bases been patient? That’s what I’d like to know,” Napier said. “Everywhere I’ve been, the fan base is impatient in my life.”

Napier himself is anything but, though losing as many games as he did during four seasons at Louisiana was not part of the master plan, either.

“These are well thought-out decisions,” he said. “You don’t just flip a coin to decide to be the head coach of the Florida Gators. For me, you go into it with a strategy and a plan. You adapt. You evolve. You adjust.

“We’re in the middle of our process.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com