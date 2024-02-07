UF’s Billy Napier addresses sweeping changes in Gators’ football

GAINESVILLE —After a second straight losing season, Florida football coach Billy Napier knew things had to change.

Napier spared no aspect of his program, with some tweaks more immediate, comprehensive and visible than others.

Since a season-ending loss to Florida State Nov. 25, Napier addressed all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — and overhauled the Gators’ strength and nutrition programs. Napier created a front office structure akin to the NFL and ousted the person who spearheaded the program’s NIL efforts.

How Florida fares during a pivotal 2024 season while facing the nation’s toughest schedule will determine if Napier did enough to fix his staff and organizational structure. He also is not finished.

Speaking publicly for the first time since Early National Signing Day on Dec. 20, Napier did not clarify whether he’d continued calling plays — a source of criticism and concern the past two seasons as the Gators posted an 11-14 record. Yet, he did acknowledge tight ends coach Russ Callaway would be more involved in the offense.

This presumably would allow Napier to better manage the game, thereby avoiding wasted timeouts and substitution penalties highlighted by the sideline chaos at the end of regulation during a Nov. 4 overtime loss to Arkansas.

“He’s a guy that obviously is going to acquire more responsibility,” Napier said of Callaway. “How we define that … we’ll work our way through that.”

Napier also avoided specifics regarding the NCAA’s investigation of a UF’s failed $13.8 million NIL deal with 2023 quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada. During the late National Signing Day on Feb. 1, 2023, Napier said he did not anticipate the NCAA to look into potential rules violations by UF.

“All those things will be addressed going forward,” he said Wednesday. “We can’t get specific.”

Napier did provide details elsewhere Wednesday as the late signing period came to a close.

The Gators did not add any new players to a 2024 class ranked No. 14 by 247Sports, two spots higher than it finished during the early signing period but well below the No. 3 spot it reached in August 2023.

In addition to 18 high school prospects headlined by quarterback DJ Lagway and defensive end LJ McCray, Napier and his staff signed 11 transfers and junior-college defensive lineman Brien Taylor Jr.. Three top-100 transfers lead the way — Penn defensive tackle Joey Slackman (No. 41), South Carolina linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard (No. 91) and Alabama cornerback Jameer Grimsley (No. 91).

Howard and Grimsley, 2024 Alabama signee who left after Nick Saban’s sudden Jan. 10 retirement. were former UF recruits. Those relationships allowed the Gators to capitalize when each player became available.

“You just try to do a really good job of trying to connect with the kid, with the family,” Napier said.

The Gators also signed veteran defensive DJ Douglas, a graduate transfer safety from Tulane, and Asa Turner, a sixth-year safety from Washington, and Trikweze Bridges, a fifth-year player from Oregon rated the nation’s No. 178 transfer.

Improving the defense was paramount after UF closed on a five-game skid while yielding an average of 38.2 points.

Two days after the FSU loss, he fired secondary coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Sean Spencer. He replaced the 50-something veterans with 36-year-old secondary coach Will Harris, whose Washington pass defense led the nation in 2021, and Gerald Chatman, also 36, from Tulane to coach defensive line.

“Both have proven to be what we thought they were — really good teachers,” Napier said.

When inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman left Dec. 21 to become Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator, Napier turned to veteran Ron Roberts, a former assistant Louisiana who coached Auburn’s defense in 2023. Roberts, 56, will serve as co-defensive coordinator, coach linebackers and bring a veteran presence. He will reunite with Austin Armstrong, the Gators’ 30-year-old DC whom Napier said will continue to call plays.

“There’s a mentor-type relationship there — a ton of respect, mutual respect on both sides,” Napier said. “They call him the OG, the Godfather, whatever you want to call him. We get him back in the building and he’s going to make us better and he’ll make the players better.”

With spring practice still a month away, another veteran coach, new strength and conditioning coordinator Craig Fitzgerald, has impacted Napier’s program as it wraps up winter workouts this week. A veteran of more than 25 years, Fitzgerald worked for Steve Spurrier at South Carolina (2009-11), Bill O’Brien at Penn State and with the Houston Texans and most recently for the New York Giants.

Fitzgerald will replace Mark Hocke. Hocke, who earns $750,000, will segue into a role involving player development, messaging and motivation.

Napier also added nutritionist Jake Sankal, who worked with the NFL’s Washington Commanders since 2016 after six seasons with baseball’s Cleveland Guardians.

“We’ve got two experts,” Napier said. “I’m a firm believer that’s where the game is headed. It’s all about the development piece in terms of the player experience and what we can offer the player.”

These days, NIL opportunities might supersede everything when a top prospect chooses a school. In the wake of the Rashada fiasco and 11th-hour recruiting losses, Napier fired his NIL director, Marcus Castro-Walker.

In early January, Napier hired former Texas A&M associate athletic director for football Mark Robinson in a role similar to an NFL general manager. Robinson also worked with the Aggies’ collective and will be involved in the Gators’ NIL efforts.

“He’ll work closely with the administration there in terms of making sure we’re connecting the dots and making sure we’re going about things the right way,” Napier said.

Napier is confident his many offseason moves will pay off in 2024. If he’s right, the 44-year-old expects Florida football will once again be able to sell itself.

“We need to go get some traction on the field and we will be tough to stop,” he said.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com