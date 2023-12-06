UF basketball forward Alex Condon nearly breaks Al Horford's freshman rebounding record

Florida basketball freshman forward Alex Condon posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds during UF's 77-57 win over Merrimack College.

The 6-foot-11 Condon's activity on the glass was especially impressive. It was the most for a Florida Gators basketball freshman since Al Horford, who grabbed a freshman record 18 rebounds in a game against Alabama on Feb. 5, 2005.

Horford was a key cog in UF's back-to-back national title teams in 2006 and 2007 before being drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft (third overall) by the Atlanta Hawks. His 17-year career in the NBA is still ongoing as a starting forward with the Boston Celtics.

Strong finish: Walter Clayton Jr. sparks Florida basketball win over Merrimack

Crunch time concerns: 'We've got to get better down the stretch.' Florida basketball works on late-game execution

Of Condon's 16 rebounds, nine were on the offensive boards, the most offensive rebounds in a game for UF since another Gator currently in the NBA, Dorian Finney-Smith, had 9 offensive boards against Arkansas on Jan. 11, 2014.

"He's one of the hardest-playing dudes you're gonna find," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said of Condon. "He struggled in the first half finishing as well. But to his credit to get nine offensive rebounds for the game. I thought he did a better job slowing down, made his free throws tonight, no turnovers, which has been an issue for him over the course of the year. Listen, this guy is going to be a really good player in our program for a long time."

Said Condon: "I don't really care about my stats, I just want to see us, you know, get our winning record back. You know, try and go without losing again in December. That's our goal.”

Overall, Florida dominated the game on the glass, outrebounding Merrimack 57-33 with a season-high 24 offensive rebounds. Freshman forward Thomas Haugh added 11 rebounds for UF.

UF center Micah Handlogten returns in 4-minute stint

Florida 7-1 center Micah Handlogten appeared for the first time since injuring his ankle Nov. 22 against Pittsburgh, but didn't play much, logging just four minutes in the first half. He finished the game with two rebounds and one foul.

Golden said Handlogten didn't re-aggravate the injury.

"Just thought he was a little tentative out there," Golden said. "It was obviously great to have him back out there and get him on the floor. But it didn't go well when he was in the game. I don't think that was specifically his fault. I think that was a little bit of the lineup that we had out there."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators forward Alex Condon nearly breaks freshman rebound record