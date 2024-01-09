UF basketball center Micah Handlogten eager for another size challenge at Ole Miss

Florida basketball sophomore center Micah Handlogten showed last Saturday he could handle the physicality of an SEC game.

A Marshall transfer, Handlogten had 12 rebounds, six points and two blocks in his conference debut for the Florida Gators during UF's 87-85 loss to No. 6 Kentucky at the O'Connell Center.

Handlogten will look to build off that performance as Florida (10-4, 0-1) will look to bounce back and pick up its first conference win Wednesday at Ole Miss (9 p.m., SEC Network). The 7-foot-1, 235-pound Handlogten matched up against 7-1 Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw last time and will face 7-5 Ole Miss center Jamarion Sharp on Wednesday.

“Obviously, the (Kentucky) game itself didn’t go how we wanted it to go, but I think we played with enough physicality for the most part," Handlogten said. "I’d say we kind of let off a little bit in the second half and it kind of showed. But, I feel like our size, we were bigger than them so we were able to get more rebounds. I just think we could use our physicality more, to our advantage.”

Of Handlogten's 12 rebounds, six came on the offensive boards, with one resulting in a putback basket. He also displayed his long wingspan by pinning a blocked shot against the backboard late in the first half.

"He did some really good things," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "Obviously, he was the only guy who had a lot of success on the offensive glass. He had six offensive rebounds, which was huge for us. I thought he had some good moments defensively."

Handlogten said he's feeling like he's rounding into form after an ankle injury against Pittsburgh in November sidelined him for two weeks.

"It was bothering me toward the end of December, like the Michigan game. It was kind of still like iffy," Handlogten said. "I fought through it. With the Christmas break and everything, I’m back to 100 percent.”

UF basketball C Micah Handlogten working on FT shooting

Like the rest of the Gators, Handlogten is putting in extra work at the free throw line., looking to shake a slump at the charity stripe. Handlogten has missed his last six attempts and is 3-for-12 for the season.

"Going 0-for-6 on my last six free throws is unacceptable and I’m aware of that and it’s something I’m going to improve on,” Handlogten said.

Handlogten said he's putting up 200 free throws before and after each practice, with a goal of making 80 percent of his first 50 attempts.

"If I don’t do it, I re-start, until I get it," Handlogten said.

At Marshall last season, Handlogten shot 54.3 percent from the line (38-for-70). But Handlogten has displayed enough of a shooting touch to show that he's capable of improving upon that percentage.

“I get in my own head a lot," Handlogten said. "So I think that just being in my head, just trying to just slow myself down and shoot the ball.”

Todd Golden still balancing UF basketball frontcourt minutes

Florida has enough frontcourt depth to rotate four players. Against Kentucky, Tyrese Samuel played the most minutes among frontcourt players but struggled, scoring 3 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

UF freshman forward Alex Condon played 23 minutes, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists, followed by Handlogten (17 minutes) and freshman forward Thomas Haugh (13 minutes).

"It's very competitive and very close on a daily basis in terms of who's playing well and who deserves the minutes," Golden said. "Obviously, Tyrese and Micah. Condo is really coming on and a high usage big, a guy that's going to bring great energy and Tommy does a great job bringing everybody together.

"Obviously Tyrese didn't have a great game on Saturday so that led to a little more Condo. Down the stretch, you want to have guys that can put the ball in the basket a little bit so Condo got that opportunity."

Golden is hopeful that Florida's frontcourt can be more productive against an Ole Miss team that has struggled rebounding this season (minus-2.4 margin). Florida is plus-10.6 this year, and its 40 percent offensive rebounding rate ranks sixth in the country.

"It’s definitely, you know, something that we need to get back to," Golden said. "We thought we’d have an advantage against Kentucky that way, and we did out-rebound them, but not by as much as I wanted to. And, you know, this game against Ole Miss, you know, for us to win, we have to get back on the glass and kind of do a good job kind of imposing our will that way.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball's Micah Handlogten gets size test at Ole Miss