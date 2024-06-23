UEFA tightens security; boy delighted to have snatched CR7 selfie

A pitch invader attempts to get a photo with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo before security intervene during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Portugal at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa

UEFA on Sunday announced tighter security at Euro 2024 after five people, including a little boy, ran onto the pitch to get a selfie with Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo during their game with Turkey.

The ruling body said that "additional safety measures will be deployed in the stadiums to further meet the requirements of the tournament, and to prevent such incidents.

"Any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass,” UEFA warned.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez had criticised the pitch invasions post-match.

"Today we saw that the intentions of the fans were good. But you have to careful when the intentions are bad. It should not happen on the field of play," Martinez said.

"You should fans a message that this is not the right way."

Bernardo Silva, who had scored the opening goal, was not as upset as Martinez when he said in the direction of Ronaldo: "That is simply the price for being so recognised in the world of football.

"It's great to have him with us. I wasn't worried about him," Silva said.

The incidents started when the boy ran onto the Dortmund pitch midway through the second half with a mobile phone in his hand, reached superstar Ronaldo in the centre circle, and a smiling Ronaldo bent down for the selfie with the boy.

Stewards were more alert when four adults also invaded the pitch, the last one after the final whistle, and Ronaldo also visibly had enough of it. Team-mate Gonçalo Ramos was tripped by a steward who was chasing the last pitch invader.

The boy, his age give given at 10, told the Bild paper on Sunday that "I made my dream come true.

"Now I have a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo. That will go on a t-shirt and into my room," added the yougster, who plays for a youth team in the German city of Kassel.

He said he had announced his plan to friends before the match but that no one believed him. He added he managed to sneak away from his father by saying he was going to the toilet.

The father told Bild: "I saw him on the roof of the subs' bench and then he was already running."

The boy escaped sanctions, with the father saying: "UEFA probably turned a blind eye because he's so small."

Ronaldo is yet to score at these Euros which would give him more tournament records as the oldest ever goal scorer and the first man to find the net at six Euros.

He easily could have netted in the second half on Saturday but instead passed to Bruno Fernandes to tap home for the final score which also clinched first place in the group for the 2016 champions.

Martinez named the scene "extraordinary" and added: "It's an example that should be shown in every academy in Portugal and in the world of football, because it showed that the team is the most important thing."