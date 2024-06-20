How a UEFA ruling is set to cost Barcelona €8 million

La Liga giants Barcelona have this week been dealt an altogether untimely blow on the financial front, by none other than UEFA.

This comes owing to European football’s governing body’s stance on Jean Clair-Todibo’s transfer from OGC Nice to Manchester United.

A deal to send defender Todibo to Old Trafford was considered all but complete, after the Man United brass agreed to fork over €40 million to at last bring their long-time target to the club with a view to next season.

And as much saw those behind the scenes at the aforementioned Barcelona rubbing their hands together.

As part of their agreement to sell Todibo to Nice back in 2021, the Blaugrana were sure to include a 20% sell-on clause.

A considerable €8 million, as a result, was all set to come the way of the cash-strapped Camp Nou board, in the case of the Frenchman’s transfer being formalised.

As alluded to above, however, at the very last, all of Barca, Man United, Nice and Todibo himself have been dealt a blow.

This comes amid confirmation that UEFA have stopped the transfer dead in its tracks.

As revealed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano:

‘Jean-Clair Todibo deal for Man United is currently off and highly unlikely due to [new] UEFA rules.’

With Manchester United and Nice both owned in some part by the INEOS Group, and the two clubs set to take part in the same European competition – the Europa League – next season, a transfer of any sort between them is not permitted.

Conor Laird | GSFN