🚨🎥 UEFA reveal EURO 2024 Goal of the Round winner

alex mott
·1 min read
UEFA have named their Goal of the Round for the opening fixtures at EURO 2024.

It was a stunning start to this year’s group stage with 34 goals scored in total.

But Mert Müldür’s volley has been called the best of the lot by European football’s governing body.

It was the strike that gave Türkiye the lead against Georgia, in what was, up to this point, the game of the tournament so far.