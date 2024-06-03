Uefa reach decision on multi-club ownership

Manchester City and Manchester United are expected to be cleared to play in next season's European competitions under the transitional rules on multi-club ownership adopted by Uefa for the 2024-25 campaign.

Clubs have until today to submit their entries.

Manchester City have qualified for the Champions League alongside fellow City Football Group club Girona, from La Liga.

Manchester United reached the Europa League by winning the FA Cup. French club Nice, which is part of Ineos Group, have also qualified for the same competition.

Under Uefa rules, "no individual or legal entity may have 'control or decisive influence' over more than one club" competing in their European competitions.

However, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has previously admitted that the growing concept of multi-club ownership needed greater thought.

In a document sent to clubs, Uefa has offered a 'temporary alternative' to any club which may be at risk of failing the current rules in 2024-25. This would allow the 'transfer or assignment in a club to an independent third party, such as a blind trust'.

Uefa believes this will allow decisions to be made by a third party, whose duty it will be to act in the best interests of the relevant clubs.

The governing body says this move has been made on an 'exceptional basis'.

Ineos previously stated it was 'confident' a solution could be found to allow both Manchester United and Nice to participate in European competition next season.