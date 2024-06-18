UEFA probing alleged racist chanting aimed by Serbia fans at England players

UEFA are investigating allegations of discriminatory and racist chanting from Serbia fans during Sunday's Euro 2024 match against England.

The Three Lions ran out 1-0 winners in Gelsenkirchen thanks to an early goal from Jude Bellingham. Gareth Southgate's then men put in a solid defensive performance to secure the three points on offer.

Though nothing has been reported by England's players or officials, UEFA have confirmed they have received complaints of abusive chanting.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course," a statement from UEFA read. "Furthermore, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged discriminatory behaviour."

UEFA have also received complaints about other discriminatory behaviour from Serbia fans, with the Kosovan FA alleging flags and chants contained 'political, chauvinistic and racist messages against Kosovo'.

Though these investigations are expected to span the course of a few weeks, Serbia have already been charged on counts of 'transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event' and for their supporters throwing objects inside the Arena AufSchalke.

Six Serbian fans were arrested by German police in Gelsenkirchen following a clash with England supporters. One England fan is also in custody but it is not known if this is due to this violent incident. The fixture had been designated as 'high-risk' by police.

England return to Euro 2024 action on Thursday against Denmark in Frankfurt, while Serbia are back in action earlier that day against Slovenia in Munich.